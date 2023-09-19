José Luis Palomino won his appeal before the Tas in Lausanne and now the nightmare of doping is behind him. The Argentine defender was found positive for Clostebol in July 2022 and was acquitted by the National Anti-Doping Tribunal last November, when taking the steroid was defined as absolutely involuntary and Atalanta reinstated him. However, the Italian anti-doping agency, Nado, had filed an appeal which today led to the ruling of the CAS, in favor of Palomino. Whose nightmare is over. Even if he is left with the insult of the World Cup in Qatar and the other matches he lost unjustly.