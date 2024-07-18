Mexico City.- Senator Ricardo Monreal has approved Luisa María Alcalde, Secretary of the Interior, to lead Morena starting next October.

“If the party members decide to do so, it is a good decision by the party, since it has a clean track record and is of quality and ability,” he said.

After Claudia Sheinbaum announced that Mario Delgado, leader of Morena, will head the Secretariat of Public Education, the Mayor herself came forward to succeed him in the governing party.

Monreal hinted that there will be no other candidate for the presidency of Morena.

“Luisa Alcalde is a guarantee to lead the party, if Morena militants so decide. Despite her youth, her political struggle is proven,” he said.

“So far, only the Mayor’s proposal has been heard.”

Senator Citlalli Hernández, general secretary of Morena, gave up her aspirations as soon as it was learned that the Secretary of the Interior had raised her hand.