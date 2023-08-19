The director turns 70 today. In his films, from “Bianca” to “Il sol dell’avvenire”, also football, tennis, basketball and water polo
In his latest work, “Il sol dell’avvenire” (2023), Nanni Moretti dribbles alone, obviously playing himself – he did nothing else throughout his life – and dusting off those idiosyncrasies that made him cult (Ce la siamo wanted: “How he speaks! How he speaks! Words are important! “Moretti would say quoting himself in “Palombella Rossa” of 1989, sitting by the pool, in a bathrobe and with a water polo cap, before giving a sensational slap to the inopportune and inadequate journalist ). The dribble in solitude is nothing but a prayer raised to heaven and there are always – in Moretti’s films – these lyrical moments. Little epiphanies that reveal something to us. And it sometimes happens that these revelations find their development in sports.
#Palombelle #jokes #sport #Nanni #Morettis #films
Leave a Reply