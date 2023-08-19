In his latest work, “Il sol dell’avvenire” (2023), Nanni Moretti dribbles alone, obviously playing himself – he did nothing else throughout his life – and dusting off those idiosyncrasies that made him cult (Ce la siamo wanted: “How he speaks! How he speaks! Words are important! “Moretti would say quoting himself in “Palombella Rossa” of 1989, sitting by the pool, in a bathrobe and with a water polo cap, before giving a sensational slap to the inopportune and inadequate journalist ). The dribble in solitude is nothing but a prayer raised to heaven and there are always – in Moretti’s films – these lyrical moments. Little epiphanies that reveal something to us. And it sometimes happens that these revelations find their development in sports.