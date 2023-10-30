Paloma Torres PalominoPeruvian singer, continues working to keep the Creole music. The former participant of the singing reality show ‘La Voz Perú’ spoke with La República and told us about her closeness with one of the greatest representatives of her genre, Arturo ‘Zambo’ Cavero, who was a very close friend of her family and ended up becoming an inspiration to become the artist who today seeks to maintain the legacy of great exponents, very close to the Day of the Creole song In our country.

—How was your first approach to music, do you come from a family of artists?

—Well, my family has always been super musical. I have grown up listening to and enjoying music on my family’s and my grandparents’ birthdays. Mostly, It just so happens that a great representative of our Creole music, like the great Arturo ‘Zambo’ Cavero, was a good friend of my family some time later. At the age of 12, I began my musical career, studying at an academy, a singing workshop, and as a result of all this foray into music, my godfather was Arturo Cavero, he himself asked to sponsor me.. I got to know him along the way of my artistic career, even before he passed away. He was always very attentive to my process and trying to make Creole music prevail at all times.

—How was your first contact with Arturo ‘Zambo’ Cavero?

—He was always at family celebrations at my house. He was present singing and his performance is always in my memory. Yes, that was always what caught my attention. Some time later, when I ventured into music and singing, he organized a meeting at his house, a lunch, I left school and well, he invited me to just let me know a little about his story. He took me to one side of his house where he had a whole wall full of decorations, diplomas, photos with great world music stars and he always told me that he achieved this, thanks to his love for music. Peruvian music. Until the last days of his life he reminded me that he always sang to Peru and carried our Creole music high.

—You were part of ‘La Voz Perú’, how was your experience with Eva Ayllón?

—Yes, I was exactly in the 2021 season. (As you remember) as a result of the pandemic, all artists missed, in some way, stepping on stage, since it is the place where we feel fully. It was a great experience with teacher Eva Ayllón. I performed the song ‘Today I want you’ and all the judges turned their heads because of my voice. It really was an unforgettable experience.

—What is the most important lesson that you took away from Eva Ayllón?

—I consider that it could be the responsibility for the interpretation, for choosing the songs. I think that beyond having been a coach, she has taught us to carry the message (of the songs) well through interpretation.

—You will pay tribute to your musical godfather, which will also include Milena Warthon, who was also in the reality show, what do you think of her work?

—With ‘Mile’ we are very, very friends. Honestly, we met in ‘La Voz Perú’, in fact, before our battles and all that came out, we made a very beautiful friendship. Until now, she joins my event (tribute). She is always at my concerts participating, supporting me and well, I am a fan of her work, I respect and admire all of her because she carries her identity, her culture and that of Peru high. It’s a difficult task, but she is doing it the right way and is successful. I am very happy for her achievements.

—Milena brought Andean music to the younger generations, with her Andean pop project, could you replicate her style, but with Creole music?

—We have very similar projects, she with her Andean roots and, for my part, the coastal roots. I, like her, have origins that are not from Lima and that is the essence of our projects, carrying tradition and roots. Yes, there is a lot of coincidence there along with Milena’s work, my route is to contribute to this genre of Creole music to reach new generations.

—Did you talk about doing something together?

—Yes, in fact, it is in plans, it is a matter of finishing organizing ourselves, but news will come out soon.

Paloma Torres and her musical career. Photo: Facebook/Paloma Torres

—You are in the world of Creole music, what do you think of those who celebrate Halloween?

I have always celebrated Creole Song Day because I have grown up with that tradition, as I told you at the beginning. The theme of Halloween, although it is a celebration, I don’t know whether to call it something more (referring to) marketing, of following other cultures, but I also believe that we must spread what is ours and make it prevail, especially in later generations. I don’t think it’s bad, but I do think that we have to reflect, be aware of who we are and take advantage of it because our culture is wonderful and we have many things to explore. Not just repeat customs from outside.

—Tell us about your next projects…

—On November 30, I am going to pay tribute to my artistic godfather, Arturo ‘Zambo’ Cavero, for his birthday, at the Segura theater with Milena, Marco Romero, the maestro Carlos Mosquera, who is also an icon of the Creole music, there are new voices if it is adding. Also, the great ‘Viejo’ Rodríguez, who is a renowned producer and has worked with great artists internationally.

—Any message for your followers?

—May these days serve us to reflect and be aware of who we are. Also, take advantage and get a little closer to our identity. First ours and then the rest, as they say. To celebrate Creole Song Day, I’ll wait for you on November 30.