This is war launched a promotional video to announce its return to the screens of América Televisión. This advance made Paloma Fiuza very happy, one of the most recognized ‘warriors’ of reality.

As it is remembered, last season the Brazilian dancer became the best competitor after beating Karen Dejo and Rosángela Espinoza.

However, Paloma Fuiza revealed that he has not yet received a call to be a part of the popular show.

“I had the opportunity to see the promotion of the program and, honestly, I feel the same nerves and excitement when we are in the process of calls. They haven’t called me yet, I hope they will soon. Although I must admit that EEG production leaves that to the same day and has us all eating our nails”, He counted Paloma Fuiza in a press release.

In the promotional video some well-known faces such as Yahaira Plasencia, Yvana Ytube and Vania Bludau also appeared. Given this, the member of the ‘warriors’ pointed out that everything can happen for this season of This is war.

“All three have already been on the program, the public loves them very much. We’ll see what happens in the competition, “he said.

So far no name or official date for the launch of This is War has been confirmed.

EEG: Paloma Fiuza speaks after winning competition

Paloma Fiuza She couldn’t hide her excitement after raising the cup as the best competitor in This is War. The dancer used her social networks to thank everyone who believed in her.

“After three years I have once again achieved the title of best competitor in This is War and I am too happy. Never give up on your dreams, have discipline and above all be good people, “he wrote.

