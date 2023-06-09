Dove Fiuza She was pleasantly surprised when she saw that the hooded man was the Uruguayan Tomi Narbondo and she ran to hug him in the middle of all those who make up the program. Renzo Schuller and Johanna San Miguel were quick to speak out on the matter. They asked the model if they were officially dating. Although, at first, he avoided telling details, at her insistence, she ended up confirming that they are going out and having a great time. Meanwhile, Paloma Fiuza blushed. At that moment, Renzo accosted her.

“We know you perfectly well and when you smile like that, we know that there are beautiful things. From 0 to 10, how much do you like Tommi?”, Schuller asked her, to which she replied: “I like 10.”

