Dove Fiuza she is in love again. The member of “Esto es guerra” surprised more than one of them by sharing a tender publication on her Instagram account in which she made official her sentimental relationship with Tomi Narbondo. After the confirmation of this romance, the followers of the also Brazilian dancer were curious about the ages of both. Next, we tell you how many years apart there are between the couple.

How many years apart are Paloma Fiuza and her boyfriend Tomi Narbondo?

Following the confirmation of their relationship, fans of Paloma Fiuza began to question the age difference between her and her current partner Tommy Narbondo. Along these lines, it was known that the reality girl is ten years older than her boyfriend.

The historical warrior of “EEG” is 39 years old and, in the month of December, will reach base 4. For his part, the Uruguayan model Tomi Narbondo is 29 and will turn 30 in the same month as the former member of Exporto Brasil .

Paloma Fiuza and Tomi Narbondo were very affectionate after meeting in "This is war."

What did Paloma Fiuza say after confirming her romance with Tomi Narbondo?

Paloma Fiuza and Tomi Narbondo were encouraged to shout from the four winds that they have a relationship. Through their respective social networks, the couple shared a video in which you can see various photos and clips of both being quite affectionate and kissing each other.

“Having found you at this time has been perfect. Only we know how much fun we had and the things we went through together. Everyone will have an opinion, but I love this adventure that I am living,” the couple wrote in the post.

It should be noted that the couple’s friends, such as Maricarmen Marín, Hugo García, Ignacio Baladán, Onelia Molina, Korina Rivadeneira, Rosángela Espinoza, Yahaira Plasencia and others, did not hesitate to celebrate this announcement.

Who is ‘Tomi’ Narbondo?

Tommy Narbondo He is a model from Montevideo who was part of the well-known cumbia pop band rombai as drummer. “I started studying physical education this year (2015) and in the second month I saw that the group could become something important, so I took the risk and left the study. I played in the University League (…), I had to leave it because the games are on the weekends and I couldn’t play, ”he revealed in an interview with the“ Saturday show ”of El País.

It should be noted that after the success of the group, Narbondo was withdrawn. It should be noted that although the reasons for this decision were never confirmed, there are speculations that point to indiscipline.

In 2021, Narbondo arrived in Peru and entered the reality show “This is war”. After his admission, the program “Magaly TV, la firme” issued a report in which it was revealed that this young man had complaints made by his ex-partner for gender violence in his country of origin.

After this episode, the Peruvian Immigration Division requested his presence to explain his version of events. Still, he didn’t come. Currently, the Uruguayan model works as part of the golden boys of rustic.