Paloma Fiuza worried his fans in the last edition of ‘This is war’ upon suffering again knee injury during his confrontation with Karen Dejo. Although she seemed to be fully recovered, the ‘warrior’ broke down and assured that she must rest for the sake of her health. Paramedics entered the set to help her and give her first aid.

“I feel frustrated because I had the x-ray and everything came out fine. My knee is coming out, it’s going to one side, it’s not holding up and it can’t find stability. I must rest, but I don’t like it. I like to compete and this makes me angry,” said the member of ‘This is war’.

