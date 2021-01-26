The brazilian Paloma Fiuza expressed his joy at being back in This is War. Following her presentation at the season 21 premiere, the model declared for America shows.

In conversations with the medium, she was grateful because again the production gave him the opportunity to integrate the reality of competitions. “For me, last year was an excellent year. And I am happy to be in the family again ”, said the foreigner.

Also, he had positive words about the program, which in this edition brought remembered figures such as Melissa Loza, Yaco Eskenazi and Mario Hart. “The truth is, I believe that the program and the entire production of This is War always does very cool, novel things,” he said. Paloma Fiuza.

“I think that all the people are anxious to know who is going to enter, what are the bombs. We have one in driving. We don’t know what’s going to happen, but I’m happy, “added the model.

On the other hand, she regretted that her friend Angie arizaga not yet featured on the show. However, he expects it to appear in the next few days.

“If my friend is not here, I am not, I will resign. Of course I have it clear. We are in this together. If they buy an empanada for my friend, they have to buy one for me too. You understand me? I’m waiting, let’s see ”, he joked.

Paloma Fuiza in This is War

This is war, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.