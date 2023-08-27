Almost 38 years dedicated to broadcasting women’s or minority sports. Nine Olympic Games and another seven winter ones. Paloma del Río (Madrid, 63 years old) has become a mythical figure. Walking with her through the corridors surrounding the tapestry of a rhythmic gymnastics world championship, held in Valencia, is like a Way of the Cross. Stop, photo. Stop, autograph. Stop, words of gratitude. He doesn’t say no to anyone. He likes what he does, what he has done, and that is perceived every time the microphone from which, he knows, transmits emotion and becomes a passionate spectator who, in addition, knows how to tell what he sees and “so Time flies by.” But behind that open mic there are hours of work, documentation and analysis. Even now, days before, with his retirement, that RTVE camera and that microphone will turn off. Despite the fact that with his locutions he has managed to make thousands of Spaniards aware of what a double ironing in gymnastics or a triple axel in skating is, he maintains that he prefers discretion, advises future generations to prepare themselves and talks about his career when the time has come. relay time.

Ask. Is there anything left for you to do in sports journalism?

Answer. Following the maxim that the two biggest events are the Olympic Games and the World Cup Final, it would be the World Cup Final but I’m not very good at football. But, outside of joking, what I do, in minority sports, has given me time to do everything, cut teletypes, make pieces for the news, be editor-in-chief, be a manager and be a commentator. It has given me time for everything.

Q. What has TV given you?

R. Above all, satisfaction because it has allowed me to do what has been my passion since I was six years old, which was sports. Life has been placing me in places where I have been able to do what I liked the most freely, with impetus and vehemence and specialize in sports that not many people wanted and where I have found my living room. And it has allowed me to get to know the world of Olympism, which is a world apart.

Q. And have you taken anything away?

R. Maybe it has taken me time but I have considered it well invested. This dedication takes time away from important family moments.

Q. It must be hard to highlight a memory but try.

R. The best memories are associated with the Olympic Games, because I am passionate about Olympism, its values ​​and the show it puts on. And the moments in which Spanish athletes were about to win a medal. there I lose the oremus. My hands are sweating, I start with tachycardia, mentally evaluating the notes, the accounts… out of sentimentality, those from Barcelona, ​​who had a special point, the lighting of the cauldron and Carolina Pascual’s silver medal in rhythmic.

Paloma del Río with some volunteers from the Gymnastics World Cup held in Valencia. KIKE TABERNER

Q. Something you’d rather forget?

R. The attack on the Atlanta Games of 1996 and the security measures at the Winter Games in Salt Lake City after the 9/11 attacks. It was an ordeal to pass the police controls.

Q. How has TV changed in these almost 38 years?

R. A lot has changed, as well as the broadcasts thanks to technology that has allowed, for the technical part, smaller cameras to access places where they couldn’t before, giving us a greater vision. For commentators, the appearance of the Internet has allowed us to access information that we did not have. When I traveled, I dedicated myself to looking for magazines and books on gymnastics and skating because in Spain there was only soccer. Technology has now allowed me to have it on my computer. It provides data, infographics and statistics that are very enriching. Then, social networks have a perverse side but also the proximity of those who use them in a healthy way, ask questions and correct mistakes and I don’t mind being criticized but politely.

Q. And sport, how has it changed?

R. It has become very professional. Barcelona 92, was a turning point, the ADO scholarships, sponsors and aid for athletes worked. The big brands realize the benefit of investing in sport, it enriches them, also fiscally. The more money they have, the better means, the better quality of training, more physios, more nutritionists, more psychologists, more facilities, better trainers… money is everything.

Q. His first broadcast was a table tennis match…

R. It was the first time I was in front of a microphone. I was lucky that I was playing and I knew the regulations. But the transmissions did not have them trained. Ramón Pizarro advised me to write the lead so that when Olga Viza let me in from Barcelona I wouldn’t tremble and not know what to say. At that moment I realized how you have to take care of language and forms. I said nice things like “the players have left their balls in the net”.

Q. Were they difficult years to be a sports journalist woman?

R. We were a sugarcane generation. Mari Carmen Izquierdo, Olga and Mercedes Milá in Barcelona, ​​Elena Sánchez, Mari Cruz Esteban, María Antonia Martínez, María Escario… We met a group of women who wanted to do sports journalism and we did not understand why we could not do it. I had a couple bosses that would sit around leering at you. One of them even put his hands on my chest. I turned around and asked him if he would like me to do it to his daughter. We just saw that mentality four days ago. You belong to me as a target, I can do with you what I want. 30 years ago it was no longer well and now neither is it.

Q. I have to ask about Luis Rubiales.

R. It is an issue that brings us back to the reality of what is still thought in many heads. It is not only the kiss, from the box, until the arrival in Spain. There are people who do not give it the importance that I give it. He was representing a country, with the Queen and the Infanta at his side, he was not a hooligan, has an institutional commitment and cannot do that. On the grass, it has already been seen by more than five million people in all countries. The resounding silence of the world of football has also caught my attention, beyond honorable exceptions. Silence is consent. And will the sponsors be happy with what this gentleman represents?

Q. Do you think you could have dedicated yourself to football if you wanted to?

R. Surely. My aunt told me when she was little that the world belongs to the fearless. Soccer was not what I liked the most, other sports called my attention more.

Q. One of his last projects was I don’t want to hide anymore in which he analyzes the LGTBI+ reality in sport in Spain. Was it difficult for you to do it and convince your project managers?

R. No, on the contrary, it was a gift from the director César Vallejo. When he found out that he was retiring, he told me that we had to do something on the web (RTVE Play) about the world of sport and the LGTBI world. We did one of Olympics, another of soccer and another of grassroots sports. The one that cost us the most was football. No one wanted to talk, not even heterosexuals. They did not want to be associated with it.

Q. Is it easier to find women than men who talk about their sexuality?

R. Yes, yes, men do not want. Women have less resistance, they do it more calmly and naturally. I don’t believe there aren’t any active homosexual soccer players, except for the two or three who have come out.

Q. He always says goodbye thanking, very insistently, the viewers. And she also does it during broadcasts.

R. Clear. They send me their appreciation, their love and criticism and it is essential that I make them an entertaining broadcast, that I thank them for the good time we had together. The hours fly by, it’s true that I end up tired but I have such a good time that they fly by, just like these almost 38 years. When the broadcaster is having a good time, it shows.

Q. You will also understand that the viewers now want, after so many good hours that you have put us through, to thank you for your work…

R. Today they told me something that I loved. It’s a quote from The dog in the manger, by Lope de Vega: “I am leaving, my lady, I am leaving, my soul is not”. My face is now more visible but I was many that only my voice was known. They recognized me in pharmacies, when I was shopping, when they called me to sell me life insurance and we ended up finishing gymnastics or skating. I have never wanted stardom. I don’t know if I would have been good at presenting, I think not, but I have been good at broadcasting and there is a school. Whoever wants to come after has to study a lot and entertain the spectators, which is what it is about.

Q. In addition, it is responsible for thousands of Spaniards knowing what a double ironing in gymnastics or a triple axel is.

Q. Well, it’s a joy. The first one who had to learn what it was was me. If someone can already distinguish a triple axel, it is because the job has been well done and they have had a good time because to distinguish it you have to see it many times and that is because people follow the broadcasts.

Q.Have you prepared something special for your farewell this Sunday? Because she already tried to avoid the excitement at the end of the last Olympic Games…

R. I try to keep my composure but there are times when my voice breaks. It will surely happen to me on Sunday because I hang up my helmets… I want to go slowly, without making noise, in the most humble way possible, leaving room for the new generations.

Q. What advice do you have for those who arrive or want to arrive?

R. That they are the most prepared, with the most documentation in whatever sport it is, that is what will distinguish them.

