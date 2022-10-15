Although many do not believe it! Guaracha Pigeon She is one of the best-known models in entertainment due to the popularity she has for her friends and the contracts to animate events, which have never been lacking.

However, the pandemic changed the lives of many because the confinement prevented the artists from meeting their audience physically. What stay? Find them through virtuality. For this reason, different social networks connected celebrities with their followers. The adult page onlyfans It was not the exception and the Peruvian star did not resist this new way of making money.

Paloma de la Guaracha ventures into OnlyFans

The well-known model Paloma de la Guaracha was not far behind and, in her own way, produced her audiovisual content to enchant her followers, to whom she showed how God brought her into the world and without any operation, according to her own statements.

In this sense, he stated: “ People want to win, so much so that the Arab won, Javier Yaipén, Miguelito Barraza, here they will find me in my OnlyFans, in my jacuzzi. I am receiving financially”.

How much does Paloma de la Guaracha charge per subscription on OnlyFans?