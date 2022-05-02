After spending more than seven months in Europe, Erika Luz Palomino, better known as ‘Paloma de la Guaracha’ decided to pack her bags and return to Peru. Friends like Susy Díaz, Deysi Araujo and “Negra Petróleo” went to the Jorge Chávez International Airport to give her a warm welcome.

Before taking the flight to the capital, the well-known “Kim Kardashian of Santa Anita” announced on social networks that she would leave that continent to continue her life in Peru, because the lifestyle here is cheaper compared to abroad. “I’m leaving, finally,” she wrote.

What was your reaction upon arrival?

During her arrival at the airport, “Paloma de la Guaracha” could not hide her emotion when she returned to the country where she grew up and, true to her exaggerated style, she threw herself on the floor to cry with happiness. However, she did this scene in the middle of the parking lot lane, so they had to ask her to back off of it.

“Ma’am, not on the track,” an officer in charge of security told her. “Finally, finally I am here in Peru, my country that I missed so much. I missed my tangerine, my wine, the ampays, and the main thing: my exchange”, he commented.

He did not accept Magaly’s courtesy ticket

Erika Palomino contacted Magaly Medina’s show program to reveal the difficult situation she was experiencing in Italy. Then, the popular “Urraca” was moved by her case and offered her a plane ticket to return to Lima and no longer suffer from not having enough money.

However, the singer did not accept and said that she would continue with her life abroad. Faced with this comment, the driver said: “She left the ticket and the agency was upset because she did not want to change the ticket for the month of November. It was a courtesy ticket that we had arranged for her to come in a couple of days, “she said.