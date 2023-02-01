COLPISA Madrid Wednesday, February 1, 2023, 00:58



Paloma Bravo will take over as General Director of Communication and Institutional Relations at Vocento on February 10, replacing Pilar Sainz, who is leaving the company to undertake new professional projects after eleven years in the group.

Graduated in Law from the Complutense University of Madrid and Master in Journalism from the Autonomous University of Madrid, Paloma Bravo has extensive experience in the media and marketing sector. She joined Vocento in 2017 as general director of the communication agency Factor Moka and in 2019 she assumed the position of director of Content Strategy at CMVocento, leading the Content Factory team.

Previously, he held various positions of responsibility within the Marketing and Advertising Area. In 2013 she signed for Movistar TV as Director of Marketing and Advertising, in 2012 she assumed the position of Marketing Director at Prisa Noticias, after having held the position of Product Marketing Director for the newspaper El País for six years.

In 2005 she signed for 8madrid as General Director and, previously, she was Director of Leisure and TV Marketing at Auna TV (2002-2005), Director of Planning and Development at the production company Multipark (2000-2002) and Director of Content at Vía Digital (1997-2000). Bravo was also Director of Development at Secuoya Films.

In 2010 he debuted on the literary scene. She is the author of five novels, stories for adults and stories for children; and she has premiered two plays. Publications such as ‘Dad’s girlfriend’, ‘A love story’, ‘The incorrect ones’, ‘Three women alone’, ‘Alone’, or the children’s book ‘Los cuentos del Koala’ stand out.

As General Director of Communication and Institutional Relations at Vocento, she will lead the Group’s Communication, Marketing and Events Department, whose areas will continue to be led by Alfredo Jiménez-Millas as Director of Institutional Relations; Juan Hevia-Aza, Director of Marketing and Events; Enrique Pastor, Creative Director and Mariana Ramonell, Director of Sustainability.