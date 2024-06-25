Costa Rica scored the first goal of the Copa América by drawing a goalless draw against the favorite Brazil, this Monday at the start of group D.

Brazil suffered a hard setback, as it is the candidate to win the tournament and could not resolve the match against a great approach from Costa Rica, led by Gustavo Alfaro.

Brazil, with all its figures, was unable to find the formula to reach the goal it sought so much.

In the first half, the VAR annulled a goal by Marquinhos for offside in a foul called by Raphinha.

For the second stage, Canarinha dominated from start to finish but was unable to overcome the iron defensive system of the team led by Argentine coach Gustavo Alfaro. The young forward Endrick became the second youngest Brazilian footballer in history to play in a Copa América, surpassing Pelé and even below Agostinho Fortes Filho ‘Fortes’.

Brazil and Costa Rica play their first match in Group D of the Copa América, which runs until July 14 on American soil. On the second date of group D, Colombia will face Costa Rica in Phoenix, Arizona, and Paraguay will face Brazil at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

