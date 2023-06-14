Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Palms Sports, the leading sports management company and organizer of the Emirates Warriors Martial Arts Championship, announced the launch of the Habib Sports Center on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, in cooperation with mixed martial arts legend and UFC champion Habib Nur Mammadov.

The opening was attended by Abdul Moneim Al Hashemi, President of the UAE and Asian Federations, First Vice President of the International Federation of Ju-Jitsu, Saleh Al-Jaziri, Director General of Tourism in the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi, Mohammed bin Dalmouj Al-Dhaheri, Vice President of the Asian Mixed Martial Arts Federation, Chairman of the Martial Arts Committee of the Federation of Ju-Jitsu, and Dr. Khaled Al-Abri, a member of the Executive Committee of the Khalifa Award for Education, Mohammed Al-Muhairi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Abdullah Al-Rashdi, a member of the “ASD Stallions” group, and Fouad Darwish, CEO of the Palms Sports Company.

The Habib Center introduces a new concept of physical sports by providing high-quality sports training facilities and a wide range of sports activities targeting all family members. Sports activities include fitness training in the strengthening hall, physical conditioning and aerobic fitness training in the bicycle and stationary hall, and mixed martial arts training. and self-defense from mixed martial arts, ju-jitsu, boxing and muay thai, as well as a swimming pool, outdoor relaxation area and paddle tennis courts.

Mohammed bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri stressed that the launch of this sports edifice on Yas Island will have a positive impact on the preparations of the stars participating in the various martial arts tournaments that are held in Yas throughout the year, and it is also an opportunity for young players to practice sports and prepare for their participation. different better.

He stressed that the cooperation between the Ju-Jitsu Federation and the Palms Sports Company will give this center a great opportunity to attract elite players and train them in the best way, in the presence of elite trainers specialized in martial arts from all over the world.

Fouad Darwish, CEO of Palms Sports Company, said that the announcement of the launch of the Habib Sports Center within the Palms Sports Company system is a new success for Emirati sports, especially as it supports the recruitment of elite fighters participating in the mixed martial arts tournaments that are held in Abu Dhabi.

He added: Our goal is to reach the world through this great sports edifice, which represents an added value to sports in the Emirates, especially as it includes a very high level training team, and is able to support the stars participating in the various tournaments, in light of the increase in the number of tournaments that are held in Abu Dhabi, which will be It has a positive impact on this sport.