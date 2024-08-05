Mustafa Eldeeb (Abu Dhabi)

Palmer Sports, in coordination with the Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi, organized a grand celebration for the Palestinian Bilal Muhammad, on the occasion of his victory in the middleweight title in the UFC World Championship, which makes him the first Arab champion to win a title in the major world championship.

The ceremony, which was held at Habib Gym on Yas Island, was attended by Fouad Darwish, CEO of Palms Sports, Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the UAE Warriors MMA Championship, Bilal Mohammed, the crowned champion, and a large number of MMA fans who were happy with the first and only Arab champion in the UFC competitions.

Fouad Darwish spoke at the beginning of the celebration, stressing that it is an honor for any Arab to crown Bilal with the middleweight title in the UFC world competitions, pointing out that Arab fighters have the capabilities that qualify them to win the biggest and most important world titles, provided that the appropriate atmosphere and equipment are provided for that.

Fouad Darwish pointed out that the capital, Abu Dhabi, always provides support and assistance to mixed martial arts players of all kinds, especially since it has become a sports capital for various games in general, and for combat games in particular.

Fouad Darwish stressed that Abu Dhabi always makes the event, and is the champion in various tournaments held on its land, after it became an attractive city for all major international sporting events.

He said: The successes achieved in the UAE capital are a natural result of the support of the wise leadership and the lofty directives that always pay extraordinary attention to sports and athletes here in the UAE.

Fouad Darwish handed over the honor shield to Bilal Mohammed in a wonderful celebration, during which the world champion displayed his skills inside the wrestling ring at Habib Sports Hall, which is a large sports facility equipped for all martial arts.

Champion Bilal Mohammed expressed his happiness with the wonderful scenes and the distinguished reception, stressing that this is not strange for the capital of the Emirates, which is considered the most important city in the world in hosting major sporting events, stressing that he is happy with the great public scene, pointing out that the support of the Arab audience is the main reason behind the achievement of winning the middleweight title in the “UFC” competitions, stressing that he will do his utmost to maintain this great global achievement, as he is the first Arab to win this title, and ascend to the podium of this major global championship.

He pointed out that there are many distinguished Arab players who are capable of achieving many accomplishments in the future, stressing that the Arab arena is full of promising talents that only need support and care.

#Palms #Sports #Abu #Dhabi #Tourism #celebrate #Bilal