Green or yellow, natural or decorated, the palms took over the streets of the center of Murcia this Sunday morning. Although the processions began on Friday, it is with Palm Sunday when Holy Week begins to take off. Up to 17 small processions, around as many temples, thus commemorated the triumphal entry of Jesus into Jerusalem. “Almost the whole body is mobilized,” commented an agent of the Local Police.

Shortly before 10 in the morning, the faithful began to gather near temples such as the Church of Jesus. The main municipal authorities, with the mayor, José Antonio Serrano, at the head, chose the Cathedral to participate in this ritual of the blessing of the palms. Along with them, several hundred people who procession after the bishop, Lorca Planes, in a procession in which “the one who presides, the cross and the censer go in front and not behind”, as the prelate explained.

But if there was a focus of attention on this Palm Sunday it was the church of San Pedro. The day is today is green and the leading role is of Hope. At the doors of the headquarters of the brotherhood, the palm vendors recalled the sales of times that seem past. “There is a lot of movement, people are eager for processions, but also to expand,” commented Pepe, one of them, while he did not stop serving customers. “Take this one, I’ll leave it cheaper for you and you can put it later on the balcony, like me,” he pointed out, pointing to the building opposite, full of banners.

Meanwhile, the church of San Pedro was filled with faithful and curious who entered to contemplate the steps that will procession this Sunday afternoon just at the moment in which the Jesus of the Great Power returned to the Convent of the Capuchinas and achieved that the objectives of the mobiles were twisted from inside towards the passage of the image through Jara Carillo street. Holy Week takes off.