The Palms collection has been auctioned and the proceeds are known.

It is not often that huge collections are sold in the Netherlands. Certainly not because people are not really showing off their collection. In the Netherlands there are secretly quite a lot of cool collections, but they are not on the internet and therefore remain unknown to the general public.

In the Netherlands we put a Lamborghini Urus or Audi RS6 on Instagram, but the connoisseur with a collection of classic Aston Martins (to call it a cross street) keeps a bit more on the flat. That might be the difference between old and new money.

Showpieces

Mr Ad Palmen was also not into showing off his collection, even though he had every reason to. The cars were sold, as he can no longer take care of them himself. Classic Car Auctions auctioned all 230 cars from the Palmen collection. Apparently there was a lot of interest, mainly from abroad.

The cheapest car was this Opel Vectra B from 1998, which was bid on three times. This car sold for 225 euros. What that car did in the collection: no idea. Perhaps to drive from warehouse to warehouse. The most expensive car was the Lancia Aurelia B24 Spider, which sold for 540,000 euros. Other toppers were the Mercedes-Benz 300S Cabrio W188 from 1953 (275,000 euros) and the Maserati 3500 GTI Sebring from 1963 (119,000 euros).

Another successful lot was the Lancia Flaminia Sport Zagato from 1964, which raised 195,000 euros. In short, enough bangers. The nice thing about the Palmen collection was that there were also wonderfully obscure cars that you will never see again. Think of a Mazda RX-7 Convertible, Saab Sonett III, Volvo 66, Chevrolet Corvair and a Panhard 24CT.

Total proceeds Palm collection

In total, the complete collection raised more than 10 million euros. There was a lot of enthusiasm for the cars, so much so that the website crashed. As a result, the auction was extended so that everyone had time to make a bid. People were actually bidding against each other. Not even with the minimum amount, but thousands of euros per bid just to get the car in question.

Despite the fact that many cars no longer looked new, according to Nico Aaldering they were in good and neat condition. The cars that were inside, anyway. The vehicles that were outside were probably just Mr Palmen’s, but not really part of the collection.

In addition to the aforementioned Opel Vectra, there were also a Land Rover Discovery diesel, Volvo 340 DL, Mercedes Vito and a BMW 318i. You can see all results view here.

