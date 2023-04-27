It was August 6, 2021, on her 30th birthday, Antonella Palmisano triumphed in the 20 km Olympic walk in 1h29’12’. A historic result, a dream come true. Which was followed by twenty-one, very long months of suffering, from the operation on his left hip at the end of September 2021 to the infiltration in the same leg on April 4th, once he gave up participating in the Italian championships on March 19th. Now, finally, the blue is ready to put on a bib to re-enter the 10 km of Madrid, the gold event of the world circuit.

Sigh of relief

—

The news filters directly from the training camp in Ostia, where all the blue walkers have completed their preparation in view of the seasonal debut. With her also the Olympic and world gold friend Massimo Stano, given in great shape to cheer up the whole environment. Meanwhile in Madrid they have chosen him as the main face of the posters prepared for Sunday’s race. Palmisano finally reappeared smiling in her Instagram stories, with the national team uniform that she made her dream so much two years ago in Japan. If the Madrid test were to give comforting sensations, Patrick Parcesepe’s pupil could really return to aiming her sights at Paris 2024, passing through a program already drawn up, starting with the 20 km of the European team championships in Podebrady, in the Czech Republic, of 21 May, where he would hunt for the minimum for the World Cup in Budapest (1h29’20”).