Sexual violence in Palmi on a 6 year old girl

Aggravated sexual violence against a six-year-old girlthe. It is the accusation that brought a school worker under house arrest. As Ansa writes, the Palmi court issued the measure against him, carried out by the carabinieri, at the request of the prosecutor's office.

According to the complaint formalized by the Cinquefrondi carabinieri, the violence allegedly occurred at school: the little girl had joined the man – a sixty-year-old originally from the province of Reggio Calabria – in a room for a photocopy that the teacher had asked her for. And he, taking advantage of the fact that they were alone, would have forced the little girl to undergo sexual acts.

