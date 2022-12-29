In a 2022 characterized by the struggle between Red Bull and Ferrari, with the exception of the victory in Brazil for George Russell’s Mercedes, the only driver not belonging to these top teams to have managed to get on the podium was Lando Norris. The British of McLarenon the occasion of GP of Emilia-Romagna at Imola, he in fact finished in 3rd place behind the two Red Bull drivers, confirming all his qualities that had already emerged in other weekends. In 82 GPs contested in the last four seasons, the 23-year-old has achieved a pole position and a total of 6 podiums, three of which in Italy: two at Imola and one at Monza in 2021, when he completed the McLaren one-two finishing behind winner Daniel Ricciardo , also setting the best result of his career.

What Norris still lacks, therefore, is the victory in F1. A goal that the Briton will try to achieve in the coming seasons always at the wheel of McLaren, with which he has signed a contract that will keep him in Woking at least until 2025. In this sense, the question arises almost spontaneously: will he be able to get on the top step of the podium as early as 2023? For an ex pilot like Jolyon Palmer, this goal will not be entirely unachievable, provided that certain conditions are met. Above all, one improvement of McLaren in terms of competitiveness.

If this were to happen, as written by the British in his column on the official F1 website, Norris could seriously fight for success: “It was another stellar season for the McLaren driver, who didn’t miss a beat all season finishing comfortably at the top of the non-top three drivers’ standings and almost single-handedly carrying on the fight with the Alpine in the Constructors’ Championship – explained the former Renault driver – the gap between the best teams and the others was bigger than expected and I hope that from next season it will narrow to give more opportunities to the midfield teams. Only Norris managed to finish on the podium outside the top three teams, with his 3rd place at Imola. Passed only once by the departing Daniel Ricciardo, Norris seems to have taken his performance to another level, although his best moments have not been as exceptional as last year. With a long-term deal, Norris is hoping for a qualitative leap from his team in the next season. If this happens, I expect him to knock once again on the door of his first victory.”