The Greens are not as harmless as they like to be – and the party expulsion process against Boris Palmer is damaging the party, commented Merkur editor-in-chief Georg Anastasiadis.

Munich – Boris Palmer is a brilliant man. And an accomplished politician. No wonder that the Greens laugh bitterly when the Tübingen mayor, after his provocation in the racism debate about Dennis Aogo, now hypocritically speaks out with his “ignorance”.

No. Palmer knew what he was doing when he posted what was indeed an unsavory quote on Facebook, leading to an expulsion process against himself. He is not a pitiful victim. Even so, he didn’t do the damage. But his party, which reacted as reflexively as expected to Palmer’s breach of taboo: with its self-masking.

Exclusion proceedings against Boris Palmer: “Cancel Culture” among the Greens

Ironically, the party, which always preaches tolerance to others, cannot stand dissenting opinions. And she reacts to them exactly as Palmer always accuses his party friends: with exclusion, exclusion from the party, censorship culture. Just “Cancel Culture”. Those who do not submit to the laws of political correctness will be wiped out. This zealous ruthlessness has nothing to do with the cozy bourgeoisie, whose warming cloak the Green leadership likes to throw on when they fish for voters in the pond of the CDU and CSU.

Before the general election, Palmer is the most ungrateful opponent for Baerbock

Palmer is the most ungrateful opponent that the green candidate for Chancellor Annalena Baerbock was able to choose shortly before the election, a real party killer in the middle of the green feel-good high: He is fearless, eloquent and one of the German heroes of corona politics.

People listen to him when he holds up the mirror to his Greens. When he complains that leading circles of the party have subscribed to a “left identity politics”. This sorts people devotedly according to their cultural, ethnic and sexual characteristics, but has nothing to do with the everyday worries of most citizens. And not even with a relaxed and tolerant Germany. Out of consideration for migrants, the Berlin city greens wanted to erase the name of the country from the carefully ironed election manifesto of the federal party, so the astonished citizens can now read it in the newspapers. All of this is pretty much the last thing the new Green People’s Party wanted to discuss in the hot election phase. But that is exactly what she has to do now.