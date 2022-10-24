Home page politics

In Tübingen, a new mayor is elected during the mayoral election. Incumbent Boris Palmer clearly wins and achieves an absolute majority.

Boris Palmer is running as an independent candidate, his membership in the Greens is currently suspended

The provisional official final result is here – Boris Palmer achieves the absolute majority.

Update from Monday, October 24, 2022, 4:30 a.m.: When he gave interviews in front of City Hall at 7.48 p.m. in a suit with a hint of green, the new, old mayor made it clear: Boris Palmer wants and will remain Boris Palmer. He appears calm and composed, but you can tell: Palmer is bursting with self-confidence, even more than before.

Even in his third term as mayor of Tübingen, Boris Palmer does not want to avoid internal party conflicts in the Greens. “A democracy in which there is no dispute is not one,” he told the German Press Agency after his election victory, citing a saying by the late former Chancellor Helmut Schmidt. “I think the negative evaluation of the word dispute is a serious mistake,” said Palmer. “I think this party should argue.”

Boris Palmer, the old and new Lord Mayor of Tübingen. © Bernd Weißbrod/dpa

Election in Tübingen: Boris Palmer wants to “settle the dispute”

+++ 7:29 p.m.: Boris Palmer adds up the votes for himself as an independent candidate and the votes of the green candidate Baumgärtner and speaks of a green “people’s party”.

+++ 7.25 p.m.: Boris Palmer is the old and new mayor of Tübingen. On the city’s market square, he first addressed those who “didn’t vote for me”: Ideally, the dispute would now be settled, the election result had come about properly. Don’t climb the Capitol and shout “this is all fake”. “The essence of democracy is that everyone accepts the result.”

Mayor election in Tübingen: Boris Palmer achieves an absolute majority

+++ 7.20 p.m.: Now all the constituencies for the mayoral election in Tübingen have been counted and what has emerged is now clear: Boris Palmer will remain mayor, he achieved the absolute majority of the votes with 52.4 percent in the first ballot. This is the official provisional end result.

dr Ulrike Baumgartner (Alliance 90 / The Greens) 22.0% Markus Vogt (THE PARTY) 2.0% Sofie Geisel (SPD, supported by FDP) 21.4% Boris Palmer (independent) 52.4% Sandro Vidotto (independent) 0.8% Frank Walz (independent) 1.0% Source: City of Tübingen

+++ 7.12 p.m.: Ulrike Baumgärtner has already congratulated Boris Palmer on his election victory. Two constituencies are still missing.

+++ 7:08 p.m.: Three electoral districts are still missing, the final result should be relatively clear: Boris Palmer should remain mayor of Tübingen. His competitor Sofie Geisel is already congratulating him on the SWR live stream.

Tübingen elects a mayor: Boris Palmer is clearly ahead

+++ 7.05 p.m.: If Boris Palmer receives more than 50 percent of the votes, if he wins the first ballot, there will be no second ballot. But the result is not final yet, some constituencies are still missing.

+++ 7.03 p.m.: The turnout in the mayoral election in Tübingen is apparently significantly higher than in the last election.

+++ 6:58 p.m.: The counting of votes is nearing completion. After 66 of 74 electoral districts were counted, Boris Palmer has 52.4 percent in the mayoral election in Tübingen.

Mayor election in Tübingen: Boris Palmer needs an absolute majority

+++ 6.55 p.m.: The trend remains stable: after 61 polling districts were counted, Boris Palmer is still clearly in the lead and with 52.6 percent also remains with the absolute majority.

+++ 6.50 p.m.: 55 of 74 electoral districts are counted and Palmer is clearly ahead.

+++ 6.45 p.m.: More than half of the polling stations in Tübingen (39 out of 74) have counted the ballots and the incumbent Mayor Boris Palmer is still clearly ahead. The independent candidate is currently at 53.1 percent, his competitors Dr. Ulrike Baumgärtner (Greens, 21.1 percent) and Sofie Geisel (SPD, 21.3 percent) are almost level.

First results in Tübingen: Boris Palmer holds over 50 percent

+++ 6.40 p.m.: Boris Palmer continues to stay above 50 percent: after 25 of 74 counted constituencies, the incumbent mayor of Tübingen comes to 52.9 percent, with Dr. Ulrike Baumgärtner (Greens) with 21.3 percent. However, numerous polling stations are still missing.

+++ 6.31 p.m.: So far, nine of 74 electoral districts in Tübingen have been counted and Boris Palmer is just over the 50 percent mark. He currently has 54.2 percent of the votes – but the majority of the polling stations are still missing.

+++ 6.19 p.m.: The first electoral district has been counted and the result looks good for Boris Palmer: he received 64.9 percent of the votes – although only 94 valid votes. The evening will show whether it goes on like this for Palmer or not.

Mayor election in Tübingen: Waiting for the first results

Update from 6 p.m.: The election results from Tübingen will be announced shortly. A new mayor will be elected there. Incumbent Boris Palmer is running as an independent candidate. If he doesn’t win the first ballot, he doesn’t want to run for a second ballot.

The turnout at 3 p.m. was already 59.2 percent and thus higher than in the 2014 mayoral election, as the city announced.

Mayor election in Tübingen Boris Palmer is fighting for his re-election

First report from October 23: Tübingen – The citizens of Tübingen who are entitled to vote will elect the head of their city on Sunday (October 23). Incumbent Boris Palmer, mayor of Tübingen since 2006 and confirmed in office by voters in 2014, is fighting for his re-election this time – and thus also for his political future.

The office of mayor of Tübingen is elected for a period of eight years. It is a more than extraordinary election: Palmer is running as an independent candidate because he has fallen out with his party. The 50-year-old’s membership of the Greens are suspended until the end of 2023 because of disputes about taboo breaches and allegations of racism.

Election in Tübingen: Boris Palmer enters the race as an independent candidate

Palmer had already announced at the beginning of the year that he would no longer stand as a candidate for the Greens in the fall election.

Election in Tübingen: Six candidates want to become mayor

Around 69,000 people in Tübingen are entitled to vote. Six candidates are eligible for the mayor election. Palmer’s biggest competitors are Ulrike Baumgärtner (Green) and Sophie Geisel (SPDof the FDP supports). The mayor is the voting chairman of the municipal council and heads the city administration. He also represents the community to the outside world. If no one gets an absolute majority in the first ballot in the mayor election in Tübingen on Sunday, a second ballot is required. This is scheduled for November 13th. A relative majority is then sufficient.

Mayor election in Tübingen 2022 candidate Political party dr Ulrike Baumgartner (Alliance 90 / The Greens) Markus Vogt (THE PARTY) Sophie hostage (SPD) Boris Palmer (independently) Sandro Vidotto (independently) Frank Walz (independently)

Boris Palmer: For him, the election in Tübingen is about everything

Palmer has been mayor for 16 years. For him, the election in Tübingen is about everything: Should he be in the first ballot is not in first place, he will no longer compete in the second ballot, the nationally known politician announced a short time ago. “If I can’t win this election, the political figure Boris Palmer is dead,” he was quoted as saying Pforzheim newspaper. (hg/dpa)