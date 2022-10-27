The world championship 2022 is not finished yet, with three races still scheduled to separate Formula 1 from the end of this season, but for the former driver Jonathan Palmer the conditions are already in place to be able to appoint the best performance of the year. The Englishman, through his own column on the official website of Formula 1, has in fact considered the comeback by Fernando Alonso in Austin as the most exciting and spectacular moment of the season.

The Spaniard from Alpine, who started from 14th position on the starting grid, first recovered up to 7th place, only to enter in contact with Lance Stroll after a dangerous maneuver by the Canadian. Despite having impacted against the barriers at high speed, the two-time world champion was sensationally able to return to the pits to repair the damage, returning to the track at the bottom of the group. Taking advantage of a stint on hard tires, Alonso completed a second comeback with applause again up to 7th placeonly to be relegated out of the points area due to the controversial decision implemented by the Race Direction at the end of the GP, which penalized for the loss of the rearview mirror.

A general performance that, according to Palmer, was even more beautiful than that made by Alonso himself in Baku in 2018when he also came in seventh position in that case after having suffered damage at the start: “When Alonso hit the wall – has explained – it seemed inevitable that he would retire with Stroll due to the severe damage. But this is not Alonso’s style. As long as his car is running, he keeps running. Fernando is a driver from iron determination. I remember his comeback in Baku a few years ago, when he brought a ‘lame’ McLaren back to the pits at the end of the first lap, before returning to the track and finishing in the points. I think this race was an even more spectacular recovery. Incredibly, he still had speed in his car, despite what appeared to be significant damage. He was faster than Esteban Ocon, he did a long stint with the hard to get to the checkered flag, defending seventh place. It was a combination of pure determination, mixed with supreme skill and, in my opinion, it was potentially the performance of the season ”.