After the overwhelming success of the Playstation VRwhose story began way back in 2016, Sony is practically ready to launch its new creature on the market, generating enthusiasm even before VR2 ends up on the market.

Sony has invested heavily in this project, which will see support for titles such as “Beat Saber”, “The Walking Dead” and an innovative version of “Resident Evil: Village”, and is already receiving excellent responses by those who have had the opportunity to test this new product.

Over all, Palmer Luckeyfounder of the “Oculus” development house (the same house that created the aforementioned “Beat Saber”) said he really satisfied of the work done by Sony, stating that he was blown away by VR2 and that while its predecessor was a huge success, this new version will be revolutionary.

Waiting for the product to be placed on the shelves, scheduled for February 22nd at the daunting price of 549.99 euroswe invite you to discover the games that can be experienced in this new virtual reality guise: the aforementioned Resident Evil: Village, a title based on the Star Wars saga, a new Ghostbusters game and many other titles.