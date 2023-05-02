Home page politics

From: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

Split

The Green politician Palmer has once again caused discussions with his statements at an event. Now the mayor of Tübingen is leaving his party.

Update from May 2, 5:25 a.m.: Tübingen member of parliament Chris Kühn described Boris Palmer’s exit from the party as a logical step. Palmer has moved far away from the party in terms of content and program, especially since 2015, said Kühn of the German Press Agency in Stuttgart. “In this respect, it was a logical step after an estrangement that had developed over many years,” he commented on Palmer’s departure from the party.

Kühn, who sat on the Tübingen district executive of the Greens for a number of years and was the Green Party’s state leader, was regarded as an opponent of Palmer’s within the party. Regarding the events in Frankfurt, Kühn tweeted on Saturday that, as a native of Tübingen, he was once again ashamed of the mayor of his hometown. After Palmer left the party, he said on Monday evening that he had known Palmer for 21 years and had great respect for his step. Kühn, currently Parliamentary State Secretary in the Federal Environment Ministry, spoke of a turning point for the Tübingen Greens. “I think he realized that he really made a big mistake,” said Kühn. “It’s also good that the party now has clarity.”

Draws consequences and resigns from the Greens: Boris Palmer. (Archive image 2022) © Bernd Weißbrod/dpa

In his resignation, which is available to the dpa, Palmer writes to the state executive that he wants to avoid “the current discussions about me becoming another long-lasting burden for the party, for which I have fought with all my heart since 1996”. He is very grateful for all the support and responsibility he has received from the party over this long period of time. “For the future, I wish you every conceivable success for our ecological start-up concerns and climate protection in Baden-Württemberg.”

Boris Palmer draws consequences – and leaves the Greens

Update from May 1st, 7.40 p.m.: Boris Palmer has announced his departure from his Bündnis 90/Die Grünen party. The corresponding letter, in which he had also announced a break, is available to SWR. “I hereby declare my resignation from the Bündnis 90/Die Grünen party to the state executive of Baden-Württemberg. I want to avoid that the current discussions about me become another long-lasting burden for the party, for which I have fought with all my heart since 1996,” the dpa quoted.

“When I feel unfairly attacked and react spontaneously, I defend myself in a way that only makes things worse,” he wrote. “The mention of the Star of David was false and totally inappropriate,” Palmer said. He would never put the Holocaust against the Jews into perspective, he emphasized. He is terribly sorry about this. After all, National Socialism also left its mark on his family.

First report from May 1st: Frankfurt – On Friday (April 28), Tübingen’s Mayor Boris Palmer had a verbal argument with a group in front of a migration conference in Frankfurt am Main. Included he used the so-called N-word several times, which used to be used in Germany as a racist statement against black people. Palmer went one better: He compared the group’s loud criticism of his choice of words with a “Jewish star”.

Now the Green politician has announced a break. The SWR reported, citing a statement by Palmer, that he could no longer face the repeated storms of outrage from his family, friends and supporters, the Tübingen city administration, the municipal council and the city society. During his time off, he will seek professional help.

Palmer takes time out and apologizes to electorate

In addition, Palmer announced in his statement that he would use this help to try to work through his part in these increasingly destructive entanglements. The Green politician apologized to the people he had disappointed, primarily his voters. Palmer left unanswered an SWR request about what the break should look like in concrete terms.

Palmer’s choice of words had put the mayor of Tübingen at the center of heavy criticism. The Jewish star comparison in particular developed into a delicate matter. Palmer was accused of trivializing the Holocaust. “It’s nothing but the Star of David. That’s because I used a word that you attach everything else to. If you say a wrong word, you are a Nazi. Think about it,” said the Green politician during a verbal exchange of blows in front of the Goethe University building. (bb with agencies)