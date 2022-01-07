The 2022 World Cup will present great news from the point of view of the technical regulations, but also as many noteworthy curiosities regarding the line-up of the pilots. Among these, one of the most interesting concerns the move of the Mercedes, which has staked everything on George Russell as a replacement for Valtteri Bottas, in turn addressed to Alfa Romeo. Yet, despite the choice of the German team has brought together many fans and professionals, especially in light of the good results obtained by the British with Williams, not all have expressed a favorable opinion on this decision. Among them, even a former driver like Jolyon Palmer, present in Formula 1 in the 2016 and 2017 seasons with Renault.

The British, intervened in the podcast Checkered Flag, commented on the thought expressed by the host of the show, Jack Nicholls, who indicated Russell as a not entirely suitable choice for the role of teammate of Lewis Hamilton, preferring instead a pilot with the caliber of Lando Norris: “I agree with Jack on that – commented – the way Lando kept Lewis Hamilton at bay in the final of the race in Sochi, until the tire strategy has backfired, it was amazing. All this by a guy who has never won a race, and who had the pressure of a seven-time world champion behind the wheel of a Mercedes. As if that weren’t enough, it had also started to rain, still defending himself from Hamilton for two more laps, and we all know how good Lewis is in the wet. From Norris, I think it was a truly legendary thing “. The 22-year-old from McLaren, author of four podiums in 2021 and a 6th place in the world rankings, will therefore continue his career with the Woking team, for which he signed a multi-year contract just last season. Still on the subject of the next championship, Palmer had recently underlined his thoughts also on Carlos Sainz, ‘inviting’ Ferrari to reconsider their position within the team.