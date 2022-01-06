In one season 2021 in which the Ferrari was called to redemption after the previous world championship – one of the worst in its history from the point of view of results – the Scuderia di Maranello approached the last championship by modifying its own line-up with the hiring of Carlos Sainz. The Spaniard, coming from McLaren, had been chosen by the Cavallino as a replacement for Sebastian Vettel, as well as to fill the post of teammate of Charles Leclerc, in turn on the Red from 2019. Despite an initial skepticism from several fans, Sainz junior contributed to Ferrari’s third final place in the constructors’ standings, made possible also thanks to his four podiums obtained during the world championship, three more than the Monegasque number 16.

Results that have led to a re-evaluation of the qualities of the Spaniard, starting with the opinion of the opinion leaders and former pilots: among the latter there is also the British Jolyon Palmer, engaged in F1 in 2016 and 2017 at the wheel of Renault. Jonathan’s son of art – also present in the Circus in the 1980s – intervened in his editorial on the official Formula 1 website, ‘inviting’ Ferrari to reconsider Sainz’s role within the squad: “For the past three years – commented – Sainz has always ranked in the top six. On balance, both he and Norris have shown improvements this year and have probably been underestimated. I believe Sainz has made a remarkable step forward in Ferrari, with the podium in Abu Dhabi being the culmination of his season. On top of that, he became the first driver to overtake Charles Leclerc as a teammate in any racing series. Like many drivers who have changed teams – he added – he started slowly but managed to improve quickly over the rest of the season. At the beginning of 2020, when Ferrari made him sign the contract, it seemed that it would have been an excellent second for Leclerc, but perhaps today they should re-evaluate his role. I think this year has shown the potential to be an absolute first level driver“.