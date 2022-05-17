Three races completed, three victories: if the car is there, Max Verstappen you take the top step of the podium. In fact, the Dutchman was never ‘defeated’ in battle by Charles Leclerc in this early 2022: in Sakhir and Melbourne he raised the white flag early due to technical problems, and even if in both events he proved to have a lower pace than the Monegasque, the ‘three out of three’ worries the Ferrari fans, who at Montmeló will be able to respond to Red Bull with a substantial package of updates.

According to Jolyon Palmer, however, Ferrari must respond not only on the technical level, but also on the character one. The former Renault driver believes that Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were too compliant in front of Verstappen. In Miami the Dutchman overtook his former teammate in the first corner and # 16 in the opening stages, taking advantage of the graining on the rival’s front right. The technical superiority of Red Bull seen in Florida is an explanation that does not convince the British: “I think that Ferrari could have done something more to try and win in Miami. The drivers in the race were a little too ‘kind’ to Max: Sainz allowed him to go outside at the first corner, but I understand his prudence because he came from some unfortunate weekends where he had some accidents at the start. But overtaking Leclerc was far too easy“, He told the official Formula 1 podcast, F1 Nation. “We used to see Lewis Hamilton and Verstappen face off, with all possible weapons, to take the lead. There have been some good battles between them this year, but Charles didn’t defend himself much from Max. I thought he could do something more. Maybe Red Bull’s speed is too fast for Ferrari, but you have to try, right? If you don’t even try, if you don’t cover the inside against Verstappen, you can never keep the lead. This made their duels very respectful, considering that there is a World Cup at stake, and it amazed me“.