The “Markus Lanz” discussion group is devoted to the corona pandemic one day after the vaccination summit. Because Markus Söder (CSU) spoke of a Prime Minister’s Conference (MPK) “of hope”, talk show host Lanz took up this optimism at the beginning of the program. Hamburg’s Lord Mayor Peter Tschentscher (SPD) sums up: “The hope is that we will make faster progress than before.” However, the journalist Anja Maier puts it into perspective: “You have planned something, nothing was decided.”

Among other things, the country leaders have decided to loosen the prioritization of vaccinations – probably from June. Peter Tschentscher does not see this as a great success, after all, at least in Hamburg, one is already acting flexibly today, but one can only criticize what is available: “As soon as appointments are no longer accepted, we open the next priority level.” He doesn’t think much of Söder’s Bavarian attempt to cancel the prioritization right now: “If, at a time when there is not yet enough vaccine, you say ‘Now we’re going to cancel the prioritization’, then everyone has the feeling that they are getting it now fast vaccine. But there isn’t enough vaccine yet. “

Tübingen’s Lord Mayor Boris Palmer (Greens) agrees and would like to stick to the prioritization: “The main risk group is still the over 60s. Unfortunately, if you vaccinate a 30-year-old who does not carry any special risks, you run the risk that a 60- or 70-year-old will die for it. And that’s why I would say: we boys still have to wait. ” Anja Maier disturbs Chancellor Angela Merkel’s (CDU) choice of words, every citizen can then “try to get a vaccination appointment”: “We are opening a kind of chicken run here. So everyone runs off and let’s see if you know a doctor, if you can’t deal with something else. Then we get into such very unpleasant competition within society. “

The virologist Jana Schroeder also advocates prioritization: “More years of lost life can be saved if you vaccinate the elderly sooner.” Then she focuses on the infection process in children: “The Society for Virology warned in August: Please do not underestimate the infection in children.” In a fiery monologue, she speaks out in favor of closed schools – unless these are safe. “How many serious complications are responsible?” She asks in conclusion and adds: “I want this to be communicated honestly.”

“Markus Lanz” – these were his guests on April 27th:

Peter Tschentscher (SPD) – Lord Mayor of Hamburg

Boris Palmer (Greens) – Lord Mayor of Tübingen

Anja Maier – journalist

Dr. Jana Schroeder – virologist

Boris Palmer at “Markus Lanz” was visibly annoyed about the end of the Tübingen model test. He calculates the dilemma: “Now we have the emergency brake, which means that the test obligations that we had no longer apply. We had a test obligation in companies, i.e. for the employees, twice a week. We had to test to go shopping, to go to the restaurant, to go to the theater. And all of these obligations are no longer applicable because the federal emergency brake has said that our pilot project must stop. So test less. And that’s why we’re now only testing a tenth of the dimension we tested last week. “

This effect is what Palmer “always feared”. The impression that Tübingen is primarily about openings is a misunderstanding: “It was actually an alternative control attempt: Can we keep the numbers low through extensive testing?” Schröder replied to his plea that the rapid tests should not be neglected: “The test is not fundamentally bad, it must be used where it makes sense. It is of no use in a high incidence as an entrance screening where it should offer individual protection. It uses, for example, if you test 40 percent of the population twice a week, then you have a significant R-value reduction and that is what this test is intended for. “

Palmer says this is “exactly what we wanted to do.” And then draws the controversial flu comparison: “In the under 20 year olds, classic influenza with infectious mortality is just as high as Covid-19. But we haven’t used classic influenza as an opportunity to close schools in the last 50 years. ” Schröder is outraged and calls on Palmer to “don’t always compare influenza with Covid”. But Palmer remains calm: “I can compare risks like everything else. Influenza is a risk that can be calculated and Drosten also says that under 45, the infectious mortality rate with influenza is no higher than with Covid-19. I have now taken 20, which is a conservative figure. I am not comparing the two viruses, I am comparing the risks. And that is permissible, that must be permissible. That doesn’t trivialize anything, it’s just a simple mathematical statement. “

Peter Tschentscher thinks “testing a lot is good”, but asks: “Can I therefore allow myself to relax?” In his opinion that is careless: “I am more reserved than Mr Palmer. If I shouldn’t allow my opening at a given incidence, then testing shouldn’t do it anyway. Testing secures a bit, but should not justify premature opening steps. And unfortunately the mistake was made in Germany. ” However, Palmer is of the opinion that the pilot should have been completed: “No city in Germany is trying to find out whether it is not possible to test so much that we can get down with it. And I mean we were at that point. We added 10,000 tests every week and we kept finding more. And now we don’t know: would we have come down with it faster in four weeks or does it just not work? “

Talkmaster Lanz announces the two mayors Peter Tschentscher (Hamburg) and Boris Palmer (Tübingen) with “two cities, two ways” on Tuesday evening: curfew versus willingness to open. The introduction, however, is not followed by a dispute, but by a committed but objective discussion. The debate will be flanked by Dr. Jana Schroeder’s appeal to better protect children during the pandemic and a few but clever remarks and questions from journalist Anja Maier.

