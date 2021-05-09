ofChristina Denk shut down

Green politician Boris Palmer causes a racism scandal with statements about Dennis Aogo. A party exclusion process has now been initiated. News ticker.

Boris Palmer called Dennis Aogo a “bad racist” on Facebook (see first report ).

The Greens in Baden-Württemberg have initiated a party exclusion procedure (see update from May 8th, 2:55 p.m.). Palmer himself made a recommendation for it (see update from May 8, 7:14 p.m.).

Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann expresses harsh criticism of Palmer’s statements (see update from May 8, 4:11 p.m.).

Update from May 9, 9:20 a.m .: The controversial Mayor of Tübingen Boris Palmer (Greens) has commented on the current scandal about himself. At World on sunday he goes into his often criticized contribution to the debate about the footballers Jens Lehmann and Dennis Aogo, which brought him the accusation of racism. For him the outgrowth of an alleged “cancel culture”. “The world just doesn’t get any better if you ostracize people and destroy their professional existence because they have said a clumsy sentence that you deliberately misunderstand and imply an attitude to careless speakers that they don’t have at all,” says Palmer.

He had “exaggerated the allegations against Aogo so absurdly that it would be clear to any understanding reader what my intention was: Using the stylistic device of satire to show how completely unfounded accusations of racism can really be fatal for everyone nowadays.”

Update from May 8, 7:14 p.m .: At the state party conference in the Green Baden-Württemberg on Saturday, a clear majority of the delegates voted for a party expulsion process against Boris Palmer (see update from May 8th, 2:55 p.m.). Previously, the mayor of Tübingen asked for a counter-speech to the party congress and, according to the dpa, declared that it was “baseless and absurd accusations”. The point here is to silence dissenting voices. “Therefore I cannot and will not withdraw.” However, he recommended that the party congress approve the motion for an expulsion procedure. Then he finally had the opportunity to defend himself against the allegations. In a post for the World on sunday Palmer wrote: “I can never accept ostracism and the annihilation of existence for allegedly wrong choice of words. That damages the core of liberal democracy. “

Update from May 8, 4:11 p.m .: Baden-Württemberg’s Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann has harshly criticized the Mayor of Tübingen Boris Palmer for his statements about the former national soccer player Dennis Aogo. “You just can’t make statements like that. That just doesn’t work, ”said the green head of government on Saturday on the sidelines of the state party conference in Stuttgart. “I also find it unworthy of a mayor to constantly polarize with provocations.” Palmer had previously caused outrage on Facebook with statements about Aogo (see first report). The Green Party Congress voted by a large majority to initiate a party expulsion process against Palmer (see update from May 8th, 2:55 p.m.).

Kretschmann showed his incomprehension that Palmer took up this alleged quote. The Tübingen mayor is a “professional” who needs to know: “Irony never works in politics.” Now we have to wait and see how the regulatory process ends. The 72-year-old head of government and Palmer (48) have long been considered close confidants, they are both super real. But Kretschmann also kept his distance because of Palmer’s constant provocative statements. Most recently, however, the Prime Minister had campaigned for rapprochement in mid-December after the state party Palmer suggested leaving the party in May.

The former head of the Green Party, Cem Özdemir, also heavily criticized Palmer. Actually, they wanted to deal with the green and black coalition agreement in Stuttgart. “All the more annoying that Boris Palmer has knocked out another one.” Many Greens rightly had the feeling: “It will be enough.” It is a “damned duty” for a mayor to pay attention to the choice of words. “If you don’t know, you haven’t heard the shot.” He also doesn’t want to deal with the Palmer statements anymore. “I’m a little tired of doing Palmer exegesis,” said the Southwest Greens’ top candidate for the federal election.

Winfried Kretschmann (Greens), Prime Minister of Baden-Württemberg, followed the counter-speech of the Mayor of Tübingen, Boris Palmer, at the online party conference of the Greens in Baden-Württemberg. © Marijan Murat / dpa

Update from May 8, 2:55 p.m.: Boris Palmer is said to be expelled from his party in Baden-Württemberg. At the

State party congress of the Greens, 161 delegates voted for an expulsion procedure, 44 against and 8 abstained. A party exclusion procedure was initiated.

Update from May 8th, 1:33 p.m .: After his controversial statements on Facebook and the threat of expulsion from the party, Palmer has now opposed the picture voiced. The irony in his post would have been evident. In addition, “it was of course clear to me that the Facebook allegations against Aogo that I alluded to were very likely a fake,” said Palmer. This refers to the allegations that Aogo had used the N-word himself. Palmer, according to his own statement, would have wanted to draw attention to it: “If you really want to, you can accuse anyone of racism.” He considers an exclusion from the party to be an expression of a “repressive climate of opinion.”

Meanwhile, this is what is being discussed in the party. The Green Top in Baden-Württemberg is pushing for an exclusion. “There is another derailment,” said Green Country Manager Oliver Hildenbrand. The statement was “racist and repulsive”. In addition, Palmer ensures that the public debate is polarized with “staged breaking of taboos”.

The Greens in Baden-Württemberg want to exclude Boris Palmer from the party. (Archive image) © Fabian Sommer / dpa

First report from May 8th, 12.41 p.m .: Tübingen – Tübingen’s Lord Mayor Palmer has joined the debate about Jens Lehmann and Dennis Aogo. On Facebook, the Green politician denounced a cancel culture in the discussion. This describes a conscious exclusion of people based on their statements or actions. But Palmer’s own statements in the comment columns, which appeared to be racist for some, triggered a shit storm.

Boris Palmer describes Dennis Aogo on Facebook as a “bad racist” – party colleague reacts

“Lehmann gone. Aogo gone. Is the world better now? A private message and a thoughtless formulation, two athletes disappear from the scene “, criticized Palmer on Friday (07.05) the debate about the footballers, who both had to quit their moderator jobs after missteps, on Facebook. He himself was not involved in the sport, but denounced the uproar in the social networks that the incident had triggered. “Cancel culture makes us obedient speaking automatons, with every word on the brink. I don’t want to live in such a language job, ”says Palmer.

Palmer’s contribution led a member of the “Green Youth” to the question of whether he wanted to “put racism into perspective again”. In the course of the discussion, the Green politician Palmer then reacted ironically by his own account: “The Aogo is a bad racist.” As a justification, he referred to an unverified Facebook comment in which it had been claimed without any evidence that Aogo was for uses the N-word itself. He also referred to countering the “abstruse provocations” with the “stylistic device of irony – to declare a black man to be a racist”. The mayor also confirmed the opposite welt.de Having written the comment myself and again referred to the context.

Racism allegations to Palmer: The party reacts – Baerbock wants to discuss exclusion

Numerous users then accused Palmer of racism. SPD General Secretary Lars Klingbeil tweeted on Friday evening: “Is the Palmer quote real? If so: Have the Greens already commented on this? ”The party’s reaction followed on Saturday. The Chancellor candidate of the Green Annalena Baerbock wrote on Twitter: “Boris Palmer’s statement is racist and repulsive. Appealing to irony afterwards does not undo it. The whole thing is part of ever new provocations that exclude and hurt people. “

Her statement continues: “As a result, Boris Palmer has lost our political support. After the renewed incident, our state and federal committees discuss the corresponding consequences, including exclusion procedures. ”The Green Youth also made similar demands. Timon Dzienus, Federal Executive of the Green Youth, wrote on Twitter: “Boris Palmer should finally be thrown from the Green Party!”

Boris Palmer has therefore lost our political support. After the new incident, our state and federal committees discuss the corresponding consequences, including the exclusion procedure. 2/2 – Annalena Baerbock (@ABaerbock) May 8, 2021

A corresponding decision will probably follow on Saturday. The Green State Party Congress in Baden-Württemberg should decide on the basis of a request whether an exclusion procedure is to be initiated. Almost 20 Green members applied to exclude Palmer from the party for “racist statements”. “The measure is full,” it said in the explanation.

Boris Palmer reacts to the allegations in a detailed statement – he smiles at the possibility of expulsion from the party

“To associate my criticism of Aogo and Lehmann’s ban on appearing with racism is as absurd as declaring Dennis Aogo to be a” bad racist “because racist statements are put into his mouth on the Internet.” Palmer himself explained in one long statement on Saturdaythat he had ironically “exaggerated the debate into the grotesque.” In addition, the mayor again referred to having taken up a quote. The sentence would often have been taken out of context in the comments and incorrectly put into his mouth. Palmer, who has already been criticized several times, does not consider discussions to be necessary: ​​”The federal party has to comment on a satirical dispute between two party members somewhere in the depths of the Internet?” He asked apparently sarcastically in the statement. (chd with dpa)