Old rivals

During the 2017 Italian GP, ​​the sudden rivalry that exploded between Jolyon Palmer And Fernando Alonso, with the Asturian furious on the radio over a penalty that he said was too light inflicted on his English colleague, who at the time was racing for Renault, while the two-time world champion was behind the wheel of McLaren in those years. Today, years later, Palmer himself – who in the meantime has become an analyst for the official F1 website – has instead spent splendid words for his old adversary, giving credit to Alonso for the extraordinary result centered in the opening GP of the 2023 season.

Finally the right car

“Fernando Alonso has waited a decade to have a car he can compete with at the top of the grid in Formula 1 and finally in 2023 it seems to have it – Palmer explained in his editorial published on the official F1 website, highlighting i problems brilliantly overcome by the Spanish veteran during Sunday’s race – if Fernando hadn’t been hit by his team-mate Lance Stroll on the opening lap, the race could have been even more even for him. But for us spectators it was fantastic that he lost positions to Mercedes, as he was the catalyst for a spectacular comeback to the podium.”.

Victory on the way, thanks to Aston Martin development

In concluding his interesting analysis Palmer underlined the Alonso’s great ‘racer’ quality – displayed by the 41-year-old from Oviedo both in the duel with Lewis Hamilton and in the one with his compatriot Carlos Sainz – also letting go of an optimistic forecast on the season that awaits the #14 of Aston Martin. “Aston Martin have given themselves a strong starting point for the current year and, with considerably more development time than their top rivals, there is reason to believe that this could be the year in which Alonso will interrupt his long run-up to victory“, announced the Englishman.