In the debate about Jens Lehmann and Dennis Aogo, Boris Palmer accused party colleagues, among others, of making racist statements. Even a party expulsion is in the room.

Tübingen – Tübingen’s Lord Mayor Palmer has joined the debate about Jens Lehmann and Dennis Aogo. On Facebook, the Green politician denounced a cancel culture in the discussion. This describes a conscious exclusion of people based on their statements or actions. But Palmer’s own statements in the comment columns, which appeared to be racist for some, triggered a shit storm.

Boris Palmer describes Dennis Aogo on Facebook as a “bad racist” – party colleague reacts

“Lehmann gone. Aogo gone. Is the world better now? A private message and a thoughtless formulation, two athletes disappear from the scene “, criticized Palmer on Friday (07.05) the debate about the footballers, who both had to quit their moderator jobs after missteps, on Facebook. He himself was not involved in the sport, but denounced the uproar in the social networks that the incident had triggered. “Cancel culture makes us obedient speaking automatons, with every word on the brink. I don’t want to live in such a language job, ”says Palmer.

Palmer’s contribution led a member of the “Green Youth” to the question of whether he wanted to “put racism into perspective again”. In the course of the discussion, the Green politician Palmer then reacted ironically, according to his own statements: “The Aogo is a bad racist.” As a justification, he referred to an unverified Facebook comment in which it was claimed without any evidence that Aogo was for uses the N-word itself. He also referred to countering the “abstruse provocations” with the “stylistic device of irony – to declare a black man to be a racist”. The mayor also confirmed the opposite welt.de Having written the comment myself and again referred to the context.

Racism allegations to Palmer: The party reacts – Baerbock wants to discuss exclusion

Numerous users then accused Palmer of racism. SPD General Secretary Lars Klingbeil tweeted on Friday evening: “Is the Palmer quote real? If so: Have the Greens already commented on this? ”The party’s reaction followed on Saturday. The Chancellor candidate of the Green Annalena Baerbock wrote on Twitter: “Boris Palmer’s statement is racist and repulsive. Appealing to irony afterwards does not undo it. The whole thing is part of ever new provocations that exclude and hurt people. “

Her statement continues: “As a result, Boris Palmer has lost our political support. After the renewed incident, our state and federal committees discuss the corresponding consequences, including exclusion procedures. ”The Green Youth also made similar demands. Timon Dzienus, Federal Executive of the Green Youth, wrote on Twitter: “Boris Palmer should finally be thrown from the Green Party!”

A corresponding decision will probably follow on Saturday. The Green State Party Congress in Baden-Württemberg should decide on the basis of a request whether an exclusion procedure is to be initiated. Almost 20 Green members applied to exclude Palmer from the party for “racist statements”. “The measure is full,” it said in the explanation.

Boris Palmer reacts to the allegations in a detailed statement – he smiles at the possibility of expulsion from the party

“To associate my criticism of Aogo and Lehmann’s ban on appearing with racism is as absurd as declaring Dennis Aogo to be a” bad racist “because racist statements are put into his mouth on the Internet.” Palmer himself explained in one long statement on Saturdaythat he had ironically “exaggerated the debate into the grotesque.” In addition, the mayor again referred to having taken up a quote. The sentence would often have been taken out of context in the comments and incorrectly put into his mouth. Palmer, who has already been criticized several times, does not consider discussions to be necessary: ​​”The federal party has to comment on a satirical dispute between two party members somewhere in the depths of the Internet?” He asked apparently sarcastically in the statement. (chd with dpa)