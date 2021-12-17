The final appointment of the 2021 season, held in Abu Dhabi, is now known to have been decisive for the assignment of the drivers and constructors world title. On the track of Yas Marina, moreover, the show staged overshadowed other aspects, however important for the championship to come, in particular those related to the line-up of the future. For example, taking into consideration the only one Mercedes, 2021 constructors’ world champion, it will show up in 2022 with Lewis Hamilton and his new teammate George Russell, coming from Williams.

The young Brit will thus replace the Finn Valtteri Bottas, who joined the Brackley team in 2017 and is ready for a new experience in Alfa Romeo after 10 victories and two ‘titles’ of world vice-champion won with the German manufacturer. In five years spent behind the wheel of a Mercedes, the 32-year-old Finn has often ended up at the center of criticism for his excessive altruism towards Lewis Hamilton, in some cases also dictated by strict team orders. Speaking of the relationship on the track with the British, several commentators or former drivers have underlined the absence of Bottas when his contribution to Hamilton was most important for the victory of the world title. In fact, after a disappointing sixth place in qualifying, the driver from Nastola was then the protagonist of a start that saw him retreat to eighth place, without ever climbing back to the top positions, as evidenced by the sixth place also confirmed at the flag a chess.

Among those who highlighted this lack of support most, there was the English Jolyon Palmer, former Renault driver. Today radio commentator for the BBC Radio, Palmer expressed his opinion via a podcast on the same channel, focusing on the role that the number 77 in Abu Dhabi could have played in allowing Hamilton to win his eighth career world championship: “Bottas got a shock – has explained – now, did this cost Lewis the title? If Bottas had stayed inside Verstappen’s pit stop window, he would not have had the freedom to afford more stops. He has been a great driver for the team for several seasons, but in his last race he disappeared, allowing Max to change tires under the Virtual Safety Car, which then allowed him to get closer to the Safety Car. Without this strategy and with another Mercedes within 23 seconds of lead, Lewis would have been the champion. Bottas was solid, but when it mattered he was unable to help his partner, as Perez did in Red Bull instead ”.