De Vries’ crisis

Zero points in the championship standings (exactly like Logan Sargeant) after five races disputed, marked by errors and by a pace generally lower than that of his teammate Yuki Tsunoda: a mix of ‘signed’ negativity Nyck de Vries who are beginning to no longer be tolerated at home Alpha Tauri and Red Bull, with the Dutchman who has been going through a decidedly critical moment in his Formula 1 career in recent weeks.

The seat that burns

A period full of tension, also and above all following the ultimatum granted by Red Bull to demonstrate its qualities in the next European events, under penalty of real risk of losing the seat to another driver of the Milton Keynes family, with the names of possible replacements having already started circulating. Yet, in the break between last season and the start of this last one, the profile of the 2020-2021 Formula E champion was one of the most desired in the driver market, thanks to a talent never questioned.

Among the most sought after

Skills that had emerged not only in other categories, but also and above all in the last one Italian Grand Prixwhere he was summoned at the last moment by Williams to replace the unavailable Albon and then cross the finish line in 9th place, moreover in his absolute debut in F1. An immediate performance in the points that had generated a real ‘war’ between some teams to secure the 28-year-old, later won by AlphaTauri, who hired him to replace Pierre Gasly, today in Alpine.

Palmer defends him

Although De Vries is not convincing, there are some commentators and former drivers who have not forgotten the Dutchman’s talent, starting with Jolyon Palmer. The Briton, who worked for Renault in the two-year period 2016-2017, acknowledged the crisis that his ‘colleague’ is experiencing, even if he didn’t deny the latter’s talent for a category like F1: “He was slow and was involved in some accidents, which is a bad mix – he explained in his post on the channel Youtube circus officer but I think he still has talent. I thought he would come to AlphaTauri to lead the team together with Yuki. We can probably agree that Tsunoda seems to have come forward and that she really took it out on Gasly, who then quit the team. I think that surprised Nyck a bit.”