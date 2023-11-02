Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 02/11/2023 – 0:20

In a ball game played at the Nilton Santos stadium, Palmeiras won a 4-3 comeback victory over Botafogo, on Wednesday night (1), to open the race for the Brazilian Championship title once and for all. After their fourth consecutive victory in the competition, Verdão reached 56 points, three less than Alvinegro (who have one game less, against Fortaleza).

EXCESS BAGGAGE? HEAVY victory in Rio de Janeiro and three more points in the bag! FORWARD! ✅ Botafogo 3×4 Palmeiras

⚽ Endrick (2), López and Murilo#AvantiPalestra #BOTxPAL#JuntosNoBrasileirão pic.twitter.com/EbxweSQsZG — SE Palmeiras (@Palmeiras) November 2, 2023

Botafogo’s first half

Supported by their fans, the team led by coach Lúcio Flávio had a great first half, advancing their lines to put pressure on Palmeiras to get the ball out. After just 7 minutes, this bet proved to be correct, when Tchê Tchê hit the crossbar with a long-range shot. Alvinegro continued to dominate the confrontation and in the 20th minute they finally managed to open the scoring, with Eduardo after a great play by Victor Sá.

In the 29th minute, Tchê Tchê received a pass at the edge of the area and hit a shot to extend the Rio team’s advantage. Clearly uncomfortable with the disadvantage on the scoreboard, Palmeiras advanced the lines in search of a reaction. With more spaces, Botafogo began to counterattack with more freedom. And it was in this way that he reached the third, in the 35th minute with Júnior Santos.

Endrick decisive

Even with such a huge disadvantage in the match, coach Abel Ferreira decided to keep Palmeiras with the same formation after the break. What Verdão brought differently was his posture, as could be seen just 4 minutes into the second half with Endrick. The 17-year-old striker dominated the ball in midfield, sprinted towards the goal, leaving three opponents behind, and hit Lucas Perri underneath to score.

From then on, Palmeiras started to dominate the confrontation against a Botafogo team that showed clear signs of physical wear and tear. And Alvinegro’s situation worsened in the 30th minute, when defender Adryelson was sent off by the referee, with the help of VAR (video referee). Seven minutes later, General Severiano’s team had the opportunity to regain control of the match, when the referee awarded Rony a penalty over Tiquinho Soares. However, Botafogo’s top scorer hit poorly and Weverton saved.

From then on, Alvinegro got lost on the field and was unable to hold off Palmeiras led by Endrick. At 38 the young man scored another and at 43 he started the play for Flaco López’s equalizer. Verdão kept trying and managed to turn things around, at 53, with defender Murilo.

