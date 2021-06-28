In an exciting match with two turns on the scoreboard, Palmeiras defeated Bahia by 3-2 this Sunday (27), at Allianz Parque, in São Paulo, and temporarily moved up to third place in the Brazilian Championship, surpassing tonight’s opponent in table (13 against 11 points). The other goals for Palmeiras were scored by Gustavo Scarpa and Raphael Veiga, while Luiz Otávio and Maycon Douglas went to the net by the Bahia team.

With a goal by Breno Lopes at the end of the match, we beat Bahia 3-2 and won #MoreThree points! 👊 Check the match report ➤ https://t.co/SsdNTICnoB#AvantiLecture #PALxBAH#TogetherNoBrasileirão pic.twitter.com/qvcQ6rDpWq — SE Palmeiras (@Palmeiras) June 28, 2021

The scoreboard was moved early on. On minute five, Gustavo Scarpa took a perfect free kick and hit the left corner of goalkeeper Matheus Teixeira, scoring a great goal. However, four minutes later, Bahia reached the tie. Also in free kick, Rodriguinho raised in the area and Luiz Otávio appeared to complete with his head.

In a game with many opportunities on both sides, the next goal took a while to happen. At 28 of the second stage, Maycon Douglas received it on the right, accelerated to leave the mark behind and kicked in the right corner of goalkeeper Jailson, turning the score to Bahia. However, once again, the tie did not take long. This time, Palmeiras reached equality at 33, when Gustavo Scarpa took a free kick in the area and Raphael Veiga turned his head slightly to fill the net.

The incessant search for victory rewarded Verdão in additions. Gustavo Scarpa found Breno Lopes entering the area in the middle. He ended up advancing the ball, but scored in a split with goalkeeper Matheus Teixeira, decreeing the victory of Palmeiras.

In the next round, the team from São Paulo visits Internacional on Wednesday (30), the same day as Bahia’s match against América-MG, in Salvador.

Chapecoense draws in the end

In Curitiba, another game was defined only in additions. Chapecoense went ahead of Athletico-PR in the Arena da Baixada at 25 minutes of the first stage. The ball went up after a blocked submission by Fernandinho, and Ignacio anticipated goalkeeper Santos to complete the goal.

Shortly thereafter, at 36, Khellven entered the area from the right and submitted, the ball deflected in the defense and deceived goalkeeper João Paulo, who was unable to defend. Goal by Athletico-PR.

The turn came at 14 of the second stage. Terans took a corner kick on the left and Thiago Heleno headed in the left corner to score Hurricane’s second.

The team from Paraná was taking the lead in the championship, but suffered a tie at 48. Geuvânio received a cross from the right, dominated and kicked across to score.

With the result, Athletico-PR is with the same 13 points as Palmeiras, while Chape, led by Jair Ventura, continues without winning in the tournament, with only four points added.

Guild and Fortaleza tie

Before the ball rolled at Arena Grêmio, the highlight was Douglas Costa’s first title since his return to Grêmio. However, the goalkeepers of both teams ended up stealing the spotlight.

End of the game: #Guild 0x0 Fortaleza

With a player less, we draw a goalless draw with Fortaleza. Our next match will be on Wednesday, against the Juventude team.

💪🏽⚽🇪🇪 #GRExFOR #Let’s Tricolor pic.twitter.com/uc3gUCw5uT — Grêmio FBPA (@Gremio) June 28, 2021

In the second half, on minute 13, after an error in Grêmio’s ball, Kannemann knocked Robson down inside the area. Penalty for Fortaleza and red card for Argentinian defender. However, in the kick, Gabriel Chapecó saved Yago Pikachu’s kick, who still missed the rebound even with the goal wide open in front of him.

At 30, the roles reversed. Referee Marcelo de Lima Henrique saw Osvaldo’s hand touch inside the area and pointed a penalty for Grêmio. Diego Souza went to charge and stopped at the hands of Felipe Alves.

With the goalless draw, Fortaleza remains in the top four, with 12 points, while Grêmio does not come out of the light, with just two.

