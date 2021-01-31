The Palmeiras footballers celebrate the Libertadores title. SILVIA IZQUIERDO / AFP

The legendary Maracana court, almost empty due to the pandemic, saw Palmeiras being crowned in a soulless final. The great game of the Copa Libertadores, which for more than 90 minutes was soporific, had a sudden outcome: a goal from an unexpected hero in added time, minute 99, which devastated the historic Santos.

The classic call da saudade, the great party of nostalgia in Brazil, began as if it were a rough street game, but lacking the ingredient of creativity, of daring. The first 45 minutes were a fight against fatigue on a grass with more than 33 degrees Celsius and with few shots on goal. The cliché of Brazilian football, the one that refers to the joy with the ball, was not invited to the Maracana. Those who were invited were 5,000 attendees, including relatives, journalists and some fans with masks.

Santos, despite being stunned, prepared to move the ball further. One of the players to whom the focus was paying special attention was the Venezuelan Yeferson Soteldo, heir to Pelé’s 10 jersey. Soteldo, who is 1.58 in height, could not show much of that self-confidence that helped Santos so much to defeat Boca Juniors. On the 75th minute, a good string of passes allowed the Albinegro team to shoot twice on goal, their two biggest chances from Felipe Jonathan. Minutes later, the youthful Kaio Jorge tried a Chilean, but the acrobatics ended in the gloves of Weverton from Palmeiras. Few dream plays for a final that raised hopes of a great Brazilian classic.

The climax of the match was, strangely enough, right at the end of the match. The whistler announced eight minutes in the extension time and, when both teams were already dosing the effort for the extension, a childish event occurred. Santos coach Cuca wanted to take a ball that had left the field to give it to one of his rivals, full-back Marcos Rocha, but the strategist was knocked down by the footballer. The action, according to the referee’s eyes, was worthy of a red card for Cuca, who insisted on reviewing the play in the refereeing video. The time-out destabilized the Santos players, but not those of Palmeiras. On a routine play, Rony crossed for substitute Breno who scored a header. The joy, until minute 99, appeared in the Maracana, perhaps in an overwhelming way. Some fans of the Verdao they jumped onto the field, with the mask on their chin, to celebrate with their players.

The last time Palmeiras had won the Libertadores was in 1999 when they had Luiz Felipe Scolari as coach. He verdao he leaves behind his goddamn second place mark by losing three finals: 1961, 1968 and 2000.

The Copa Libertadores experienced the longest tournament in its history. The contest began on January 21, 2020, although the covid-19 pandemic stunned the tournament. The leaders of Conmebol refused to cancel it and the great club tournament of America returned. His end was so atypical that it ended with a match without bellows and a lucky header. Palmeiras, now King of America, will pack his bags to travel to Qatar for the Club World Cup where the Tigres de México and Bayern Munich await him.