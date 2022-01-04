Palmeiras from Brazil, current two-time champion of the Copa Libertadores de América, is interested in incorporating a left-handed central defender for this passing market and Marcos Rojo, a benchmark for Boca Juniors, has become a priority for coach Abel Ferreira.
The club had already solved the reinforcement in that position with Valber Huerta, from the Catholic University, who had already been announced as a reinforcement but failed in the medical exams and had to return to Chile.
That is why Rojo is now poised to be a reinforcement of “Verdao”, especially for having worked two years at Sporting Lisboa under the orders of Ferreira himself.
The footballer has a contract until December 2022 with Boca, with the option of renewing for one more season, and although he feels comfortable in the “Xeneize” cast, he would not look down on Brazil due to the salary difference that I would perceive there in Palmeiras.
Although there has not yet been a formal offer, and also the whole of Brazil handles other options such as Samir, former defender of Flamengo and Gustavo Dulanto, from the Sheriff of Moldova, Mouth must be attentive Because the DT’s desire to have Red are many and there could even be an offer above what is expected. The next few hours will be key to knowing your future.
#Palmeiras #Marcos #Rojo #Boca #great #offer
Leave a Reply