El Verdao and El Peixe, two of the oldest teams in Brazil, will play in the final of the Copa Libertadores at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro. The event comes to Brazil amid the health emergency that persists in the nation after the Covid-19 outbreak.

It will be the third time that two Brazilian teams play in the final of the Copa Libertadores. The first time it happened was in 2005, when Sao Paulo defeated Atlético Paranaense, and a year later Sao Paulo would fall to Internacional de Porto Alegre.

Despite having played 295 matches between them, it will be the first time that the finalists have met in an international tournament. In the historical, Verdao (as Palmeiras is known) dominate the statistics with 125 wins, in addition to having achieved 77 draws. The ‘Peixe’, as Santos is known and which means fish, has won 93 duels.

As for the ‘Libertadores’, both clubs arrive as the most regular of the tournament. Palmeiras won nine of 12 games, scoring 32 goals and receiving four. For his part, Santos, won eight games, drew three and fell only once. In addition, he scored 20 goals and received eight against.

For Peixe, the cup is shaping up to be a lifeline in the season after a bad moment in the local championship. The team led by Alexi Stival has fallen in three of their last five challenges, occupying the tenth position and currently maintains a place in the Copa Sudamericana.

A classic for the continental crown

The rivalry between Palmeiras and Santos, despite not being one of the main ones in Brazil, is very important for the fans. This is called the ‘classic of nostalgia’ and it is because they are two of the oldest teams in Brazilian soccer and both were highlighted in the 1960s.

Santos, founded in 1912, gained international renown in the aforementioned decade for counting among its ranks Edson Arantes do Nascimento, better known as Pelé, and winning two of his three ‘Libertadores’ (1962, 1963). The third would come in 2011 from the hand of Neymar Jr.

Palmeiras was founded in 1914, and reached its first final in 1961 where it fell to Peñarol from Uruguay. In 1968, he reached a new final, being defeated by Estudiantes de La Plata from Argentina.

His runner-up fame was erased in 1999, when he raised the cup at the expense of Deportivo Cali of Colombia, and a year later, in 2000, he would yield in the final to Boca Juniors of Argentina.

Reinforced security in Rio de Janeiro to avoid an increase in infections

The final of the Copa Libertadores will serve as an outlet for Brazil, which is the third nation most affected by the Covid-19 outbreak and which currently presents a critical moment with a rebound in cases and the health collapse in Manaus, the largest city of the state of Amazonas.

Despite the fact that Conmebol authorities have announced that there will be no public at the stadium, at least 5,000 invited guests are expected.

Dozens of fans of both teams have moved from Sao Paulo to Rio de Janeiro to support their club, so the authorities have announced a reinforcement of security, especially to prevent fans from breaking with social distancing.

“It will be a social and educational approach (…) We do not expect to have to use force to disperse possible crowds. Everything will be done through dialogue,” said Rio police spokesman Ivan Blaz.

The winner of the duel on January 30, in addition to achieving continental glory, will be the representative of Conmebol in the next Club World Cup, which will begin in Qatar from February 1.

With EFE and Reuters