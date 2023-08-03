Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/02/2023 – 23:41 Share

Palmeiras showed a lot of strength to go to the Mineirão stadium and defeat Palmeiras by 1 to 0, on the night of this Wednesday (2), in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores. This ball game was broadcast live on National Radio.

✅ gave @Palmeiras! In the first leg of the CONMEBOL Round of 16 #LiberatorsVerdão won the @Athletic 1-0 at Mineirão. The vacancy will be decided on the 9/8th, in São Paulo! pic.twitter.com/MV10pNcPF7 — CONMEBOL Libertadores (@LibertadoresBR) August 3, 2023

With this result, Verdão arrives at the second match with an important advantage. Next Wednesday (9), at Allianz Parque, the team from São Paulo is guaranteed in the next phase even with a draw. It remains for Galo to win by two goals apart to qualify in the 90 minutes, or at least with a simple advantage to force the penalty shootout.

Despite playing as a visitor, in a Mineirão that received an audience of more than 52 thousand fans, Palmeiras started the confrontation very well, creating problems for the defense of Atlético-MG, especially in the quick transitions to the attack. Already the Rooster, clearly waiting for a glimpse of the attacking Hulk, did very little.

And Verdão didn’t take long to turn his best performance into a goal. In the 28th minute, Mayke made a long throw to defender Gustavo Gómez, who, with a header, put the ball in the middle of the area, where Jemerson partially cut it and the ball was left to Raphael Veiga, who, at first, hit the corner of the goal defended by Everson to score the winning goal.

With the disadvantage, Atlético-MG started to risk more in the attack, but produced little. The miners’ best opportunity came in the 36th minute. The ball was lifted in the Palmeiras area from a corner kick, Igor Rabello deflected it and Hulk corrected a bicycle kick to the outside.

On the way back from the break, Galo began to impose himself more, reaching the goal defended by Weverton with more force. But the goalkeeper showed confidence to hold the result, as in the defense after 3 minutes of the final stage after Jemerson’s header. However, the closest to scoring was Verdão, with a free-kick by Jhon Jhon that exploded on the post after deflecting Alan Kardec.