In recent years, Brazilian teams have had a lot of prominence in international football, not to say dominance, and one of the most important representatives of these is Palmeiras, since it has managed to win two Copa Libertadores, 1 Recopa Sudamericana and with four consecutive participations. in the semifinals of the most important tournament in South American soccer.
Part of Verdão’s brilliant international present is that it brings its football to any CONMEBOL football stadium and this is reflected in the numbers. Throughout this brilliant period, the São Paulo team has played 28 games outside the Allianz Parque, the stadium where it plays as a home team, 26 of which were away games and 2 in neutral stadiums (which were the finals it won). In these matches, their record is 20 wins, 6 draws and just 2 losses. These numbers are impressive considering how even but also how difficult football is in this part of the world.
These two defeats were against Athletico Paranaense in the first semi-final of the last edition with a result of 1-0 while the other loss was in this current competition against Bolívar at the height of La Paz with a result that ended 3-1 in favor of the team that wears light blue.
In addition, you can mention that he is the owner of the longest streak of games without losing as a visitor, which reached 20 between the 2019 and 2022 seasons that ended with the aforementioned fall against the red and black team from Brazil.
Regarding historical statistics, Abel Ferreira’s team is in second position in the table if we take into account the victories as a visitor with 51 wins since participating in this tournament. It is still far from the leader, which is Nacional from Uruguay, which has recorded 64 victories as a visitor.
How long has it been since Boca lost in the Bombonera for the Copa Libertadores?
Xeneize is undefeated in 15 home games in the highest continental tournament in South American soccer. Their last loss was against Inter Porto Alegre 1-0 in a match corresponding to the round of 16 of the 2020 edition. The record is 8 wins and 6 draws. It should be noted that despite being undefeated, they have been eliminated in their own stadium due to penalties against Corinthians in the 2022 edition.
