Palmeiras showed strength and, playing with a team full of reserves, thrashed Deportivo Táchira (Venezuela) 4-0, on Wednesday night (6) at the Pueblo Nuevo Stadium, in their debut for Group A of the Copa Libertadores. of America.

⚽ Stately! rout of @Palmeiras in its debut in CONMEBOL Group A #Liberators: 4-0 over the @DvoTachirain Venezuela. Dudu, Raphael Veiga and Rafael Navarro (2️⃣) scored the goals of the current two-time champion of America!#GloriaEterna pic.twitter.com/h6aR3V89h6 — CONMEBOL Libertadores (@LibertadoresBR) April 7, 2022

The result had a special meaning because it was achieved even with the current champion of the continental competition being one man less since the 25th minute of the second half, when Jailson was sent off.

Palmeiras’ triumph began to be built early. At seven minutes of the first half, forward Dudu took advantage of the ball that was left after a corner kick to kick low and overcome goalkeeper Varela. Even away from home, Alviverde continued to put pressure on a clearly inferior opponent, and extended their advantage in the 34th minute, with a shot from outside the area by Raphael Veiga.

On the return of the break, coach Abel Ferreira put forward Rafael Navarro on the field, and shirt 29 did not disappoint, scoring twice. The first came out just after two minutes, when he took advantage of Mayke’s cross. Five minutes later he took advantage of the ball crossed by Wesley to test for the bottom of the opponent’s goal.

Palmeiras will return to the field for the competition next Tuesday (12), when they receive Independiente Petrolero (Bolivia). However, before the team led by the Portuguese Abel Ferreira debuts in the Brazilian against Ceará on Saturday (9).

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat