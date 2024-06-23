The deal was announced on Saturday (June 22, 2024) by the 2 clubs; 17-year-old striker will stay with the Brazilian team until July 2025

Palmeiras announced on Saturday (June 22, 2024) which closed the sale of the striker Stephen, 17 years old, to Chelsea. According to information from ESPN Brazilthe deal with the English team could reach 61.5 million euros (close to R$360 million at the current price), if the targets are met – the Brazilian team has already secured 45 million euros, which is the value of the fine for the athlete.

Estêvão will stay at Palmeiras until July 2025, when the European football summer transfer window opens. According to the Brazilian team, the 17-year-old (he will turn 18 in April) will compete in the FIFA Club World Cup.

After the agreement, the 2 clubs announced the transfer: