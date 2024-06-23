The deal was announced on Saturday (June 22, 2024) by the 2 clubs; 17-year-old striker will stay with the Brazilian team until July 2025
Palmeiras announced on Saturday (June 22, 2024) which closed the sale of the striker Stephen, 17 years old, to Chelsea. According to information from ESPN Brazilthe deal with the English team could reach 61.5 million euros (close to R$360 million at the current price), if the targets are met – the Brazilian team has already secured 45 million euros, which is the value of the fine for the athlete.
Estêvão will stay at Palmeiras until July 2025, when the European football summer transfer window opens. According to the Brazilian team, the 17-year-old (he will turn 18 in April) will compete in the FIFA Club World Cup.
After the agreement, the 2 clubs announced the transfer:
According to Palmeiras’ official website, Estêvão has played in 22 matches and scored 4 goals in the 2024 season so far. He played in the Campeonato Paulista, the Copa do Brasil, the Libertadores and the Brasileirão.
After victory of Palmeiras over Red Bull Bragantino on Thursday (June 20), the coach of the alviverde club, Abel Ferreira, talked about Stephen in an interview with journalists: “Enjoy while [Estêvão] I’m here because this kid works wonders.”.
Palmeiras returns to the field this Sunday (June 23), against Juventude.
