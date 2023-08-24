Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/23/2023 – 23:43

Even playing away from home, at Estadio Hernán Ramírez Villegas, Palmeiras did not find it difficult to thrash Deportivo Pereira (Colombia) 4-0, on the night of this Wednesday (23), and be in a comfortable situation to seek the classification for the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores next week at Allianz Parque.

Tour in Colombia! O @Palmeiras thrashed the @DeporPereiraFC 4-0 and opened up a lead in the CONMEBOL Quarter Finals dispute #Liberators.#GloriaEterna pic.twitter.com/cVxK0jjt60 — CONMEBOL Libertadores (@LibertadoresBR) August 24, 2023

With the advantage built away from home, in the game broadcast live by National Radio, Verdão advances in the competition even with a setback by 3 goals difference in São Paulo. It is up to Deportivo Pereira to seek an unlikely victory with a difference of 5 goals away from home to advance in the 90 minutes, or try to triumph with a difference of 4 goals to force the decision on penalties.

Relying on their maximum strength, Palmeiras took over the match from the first moves. With that, the score didn’t take long to be opened. At 19 am Rony was knocked down inside the area and the judge, with the help of the VAR (video referee), scored a penalty. Raphael Veiga went to the penalty spot and did not fail in the 22nd minute.

At 31 minutes, Verdão set up a great plot in the attack that culminated in a deep pass from Rony to Marcos Rocha, who only had the trouble of hitting goalkeeper Quintana. Two minutes later, Palmeiras reached the third after a new collective play, which this time ended in a cross from Dudu to Mayke, who scored with ease.

In the second half, the Colombian team even tried to create something, but stopped in the safety of goalkeeper Weverton. Palmeiras, on the other hand, managed to add final numbers to the scoreboard in the 36th minute of the second half, when defender Murilo made a great deep pass to Rony, who, with freedom, crossed the ball to beat Quintana.