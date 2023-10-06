Palmeiras began their quest for a second women’s Copa Libertadores title with a 5-0 rout of Barcelona de Guayaquil (Ecuador), this Thursday (5) at the Pascual Guerrero stadium, in Santiago de Cali (Colombia).

With this result, Palestrinas lead Group A of the competition with three points. The next challenge for the team led by coach Ricardo Belli is Caracas (Venezuela), in a match that will be played from 5pm (Brasília time) next Sunday (8).

In this Thursday’s match, the highlight was striker Bia Zaneratto, with a goal and two assists. The other four goals for Palestrinas came from the feet of Amanda Gutierres, Katrine, Letícia Moreno and Poliana.



