Palmeiras and Santos from Brazil face each other today, Saturday, January 30, in the match corresponding to the final of the Copa Libertadores 2020, at the Maracaná Stadium, in the city of Rio de Janeiro.

With the arbitration of Argentine Patricio Loustau, the meeting between Palmeiras and Santos will be played from 5:00 p.m. (Argentine time) and can be seen live on ESPN 2 (Channel 103 of Cablevisión and 623 of DirecTV) and online by streaming on ESPN Play and Facebook Watch.

Possible formations

The 11 of Palmeiras: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Luan, Matías Viña; Gabriel Menino, Zé Rafael, Danilo, Raphael Veiga; Luiz Adriano, Rony. DT: Abel Ferreira.

The 11 of Saints: John; Pará, Lucas Veríssimo, Luan Peres, Felipe Jonatan; Lucas Braga, Alison, Diego Pituca, Marinho; Soteldo, Kaio Jorge. DT: Alexi Stival “Cuca”.

