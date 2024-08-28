It seemed that the future of Richard Rios I was in Europe, after the majestic America’s Cup which he did with the Colombian national team. The 24-year-old midfielder was one of the team’s keys in the midfield to play in a continental final again after 23 years.

There were many teams that were associated with the future of Richard Riosfrom the Roma and Milan in Italy, until the Galatasaray and Fenerbahce of Türkiye, But Palmeiras was reluctant to allow their star to leave.

Richard Rios Photo:Efe Share

West Ham moved for Rios

The transfer market of the most important leagues of Europe ends this Friday, in the Colombian afternoon, and Richard Rios It seems that he will not leave Palmeiras, despite the fact that his team was eliminated from the Copa Libertadores de América.

According to the media UOLhe Palmeiras of Brazil would have rejected an offer of almost 20 million pounds (25 million euros) for the Colombian Richard Rios, who remains one of the great desires in Europe.

“Palmeiras again rejected an attack from European football for midfielder Richard Ríos, who was valued after the Copa América. This time it was West Ham-ING who sought out the Colombian,” the aforementioned media outlet said.

Richard Rios Photo:EFE and AFP Share

Palmeiras does not give in

The managers of the Verdão They did not want to sit down to negotiate, since they considered the offer made by the team to be very low. English Premier League.

As explained ESPN A few weeks ago, the club president, Leila Pereirawould have referred to the termination clause signed in the Colombian’s contract, which would be 100 million euros, a very difficult figure to pay.

The idea of ​​the managers of the Palmeiras The idea was to retain the player born in Amalfi (Antioquia) to face the final phase of the Copa Libertadores, but they did not count on the premature elimination at the hands of Atlético de Madrid in the round of 16.

Richard Ríos and his new image. Photo:X ToqueSports Share

He Coach Abel Ferreira The Colombian is expected to play for the remainder of the Brasileirão, as they are in the fight to win the league title. The São Paulo team is in third place with 44 points, 4 points behind leader Fortaleza.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS