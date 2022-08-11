the two-time champion palm trees qualified for the semifinals of the Libertadores Cup 2022 starring in a heroic night this Wednesday in Sao Paulo, where he defeated 6-5 Atletico Mineiro on penalties after drawing 0-0 in regular time, in which he finished with nine men.

The 2-2 tie in the first leg, in Belo Horizonte, forced the electrifying Brazilian series to be defined from the white point, where Weverton dressed as a hero by stopping Rubens for the sixth time.

The ‘Verdão’ managed to withstand the pressure of the ‘Galo’ despite having played with one less since the 29th minute, when midfielder Danilo was sent off for a very tough tackle against the Argentine Matias Zaracho. And with nine since 82, after Gustavo Scarpa saw the red card for a stomp on Allan.

The Brazilian champion, meanwhile, lost to Chilean Eduardo Vargas in stoppage time (90+6) due to a double yellow card.

Palmeiras will collide in the semis with the winner of the key between Athletico Paranaense and Estudiantes, who play on Thursday in Argentina. The first leg, in Brazil, was 0-0.

Counterflow

Palmeiras swam against the current from very early on to keep alive the hope of fighting for his third consecutive title in the Libertadores, a feat only achieved by the Argentines Estudiantes (1968-70) and Independiente (1972-75).

Danilo’s expulsion, finalized after a review by the Colombian referee Wilmar Roldán in the VAR, was a double blow for Ferreira: his team was left with ten against an opponent with a fierce squad and lost a vital man in the recovery.

Minairo vs. Palmeiras in Copa Libertadores.

The Portuguese, however, knew how to make up for that absence by reorganizing the pieces on the court without moving the bench, with Raphael Veiga accompanying Ze Rafael on the holding line. Even after the departure of the young 21-year-old midfielder, they pressed the ‘Galo’ on his field, at the same time evidencing a trend in the first half: a lot of parity between the two and few demanding shots for Weverton and Everson.

The Albinegro coach, Alexi Stival “Cuca”, had difficulties asserting numerical superiority against a ‘Verdão’ who knows how to retreat and whose counterattack is usually lethal, especially with Rony on the pitch.

heroic endurance

Kick and red in the Copa Libertadores. Photo: Taken from ESPn video

The Brazilian coach, architect of the only Libertadores won by the ‘Galo’, in 2013, at the hands of Ronaldinho Gaúcho, just moved the bench in the 53rd minute with the entry of Argentine midfielder Ignacio Fernández to replace winger Ademir. “Nacho” was in charge of organizing the midfield of those from Belo Horizonte, who suffered to disturb Weverton.

Only until game time did they silence Allianz Parque, in a header by Jair that grazed the left post and then in a shot by Zaracho cleared by the goalkeeper. Eduardo Sasha, Rubens and Vargas entered to try to break the solid defense of Palmeira on the icy and rainy night of São Paulo.

But not even Scarpa’s direct red card made their job easier. Ferreira, who only made two changes (Luan and Mayke for Dudu and Marcos Rocha, in minute 87), managed to take the game to penalties, a mission that was close to failing in stoppage time due to a Hulk header that was crashed into the stick.

The Portuguese also became the torment of “Cuca” in the Libertadores: in the 2020 edition, when his rival led Santos, he won the final and last year, when the Brazilian was also in charge of Mineiro, he eliminated him in semifinals. The two-time champion kept his undefeated cupbearer (eight wins, two draws) and continues to hunt down Estudiantes and Independiente.

AFP

