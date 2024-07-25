Betting company would become the master sponsor from 2025 and would pay the club R$90 million per year

A Betnacional submitted a proposal to become the new master sponsor of Palm trees. The offer, ascertained by Poder360suggests a 3-year contract starting in January 2025, with a payment of R$90 million per year – totaling R$270 million over the entire contract. Crefisathe current master sponsor, would still remain on the club’s uniform, but would cease to be the master sponsor.

Additionally, the proposal includes up to R$10 million per year in shared marketing for joint promotional activities, as well as bonuses for sports performance, with additional payments for winning titles. This would include:

Paulista Championship: R$3 million for the Paulistão;

Brazil Cup: R$ 7 million;

Brazilian Championship: R$ 10 million;

Libertadores Cup: R$15 million;

FIFA Club World Cup: R$25 million.

Other companies in the betting sector are also interested in sponsoring Palmeiras. The offer comes amid debates among Palmeiras fans about the need to adjust the current sponsorship with Crefisa/Fam, which is worth around R$81 million per year.

Palmeiras’ contract with Crefisa began in 2015 and, over the years, the club has accumulated a considerable debt with the sponsor. The amounts owed to Crefisa are related to the signing of players financed by the sponsor, including athletes such as Luan, Guerra, Carlos Eduardo, Dudu and Borja.

In 2018, it was agreed that Palmeiras would reimburse these amounts with interest based on the CDI (Interbank Deposit Certificate) rate. If any of the players signed with this contribution were sold, the club would have to return the amount with the interest accrued on the transfer.

In addition to these negotiations, Palmeiras has used the bonuses paid by Crefisa after winning titles to reduce its debt. Examples of this are the 2022 and 2023 Brazilian Championship titles, and the 2024 São Paulo Championship, which yielded R$4 million paid by Crefisa. In the Brazilian Championship, the prize money is R$12 million.

Palmeiras’ debt with Crefisa reached R$172.1 million at the end of 2019 and, since then, it has been reduced and the club no longer uses the company’s contributions for signings. According to the club, the method of paying the debts has remained the same since Maurício Galiotte’s management (2016-2021).

In March 2024, the debt with Crefisa was R$20,040,000, of which R$5,090,000 was current debt and R$14,950,000 was non-current debt.